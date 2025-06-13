As the Cleveland Browns' quarterback room has been involved with rumors of who has been the standout and eventually who will start for the team, there's no doubt that Shedeur Sanders' name has been brought up.

While the Browns' rookie has been getting fewer reps compared to others, the hype is still very much there with the Colorado football prospect, though a former coach for the team says the train should be slowed down in terms of attention.

Former Cleveland head coach from 2009 to 2010, Eric Mangini, spoke about how the buzz around Sanders is “ridiculous,” and even though he's been turning heads, it's been against “back-end guys.” He would say it's a “good decision” from Kevin Stefanski that he isn't getting first-team reps since it would bring more attention.

“This hype train in Cleveland is so ridiculous right now,” Mangini said. “And I get it, there is a desperation coming off of Deshaun Watson for some quarterback to emerge, for some hope to be there for the franchise, and they thought Shedeur could potentially be a high pick for him, and then they get him in the fifth round, so it's just it exploded in Cleveland the second that he got here.”

“What Kevin Stefanski is trying to do is he's trying to tamper it down; he's trying to push it down,” Mangini continued. “And you see all of his reps have been with the back-end guys. He hasn't gotten any reps with the ones. To me, that that's a good decision because as soon as he gets in with the ones, then the hype train's going to roll even further.”

Browns' Shedeur Sanders on the reps he's been getting

With some even calling Sanders' performance in the Browns' offseason program “elite,” he still is competing next to fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel and veterans Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett. Still, Sanders spoke about how clear his mind is and how the lack of reps doesn't impact him, saying there are “no excuses,” according to ESPN.

“Life is just based on how you view different things,” Sanders said. “So you can view things as you're not getting reps in a negative way, or you can view it as, okay, when it's my time to get out there, let's be proactive and let's get warm; let's get going.

“So there's no excuses because when you get out there, nobody cares how many reps you got whenever you get in the game. Nobody cares if you took a snap before. Everybody cares about production. So that's the main thing when you get out there: You got to be able to produce.”

At any rate, Cleveland is looking to improve after finishing with a 3-14 record as it remains to be seen who will be the starting quarterback as the Browns will open the upcoming season against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Sept. 7.