Will the Spurs trade for Dejounte Murray to add more talent around Victor Wembanyama?

The San Antonio Spurs are not playoff contenders in 2023-24. They hold a 5-30 record as of this story's writing and will not be favored to acquire many stars via trade ahead of the deadline. With that being said, San Antonio is reportedly interested in a reunion with guard Dejounte Murray.

“Dejounte Murray is trade eligible starting today,” Shams Charania said, via FanDuel's Run It Back. “One team that has a level of exploratory interest I'm told, is his former team, the San Antonio Spurs.”

The Spurs wouldn't trade for Murray in a win-now move. Rather, Murray's experience would give San Antonio a reliable player to help young star Victor Wembanyama continue to improve. San Antonio's current lack of NBA veterans has made life even more difficult for Wembanyama, who is already the primary focus for opposing defenses.

Murray is a talented player who has history in San Antonio. Acquiring him would give the Spurs another star to build around along with Wembanyama.

Spurs-Dejounte Murray reunion?

Murray, 27, began his career in San Antonio during the 2016-17 season. He emerged as a star with the Spurs, making his first All-Star team in 2021-22. That season, Murray finished with averages of 21.2 points, 8.3 rebounds, 9.2 assists, and a league-leading 2.0 steals per game.

The Spurs ended up trading Murray to the Atlanta Hawks following the 2021-22 campaign, and the guard has spent the past season and a half in Atlanta.

Now, however, the Hawks are struggling and Murray has been the subject of trade rumors. Atlanta may be headed toward a rebuild of sorts and Murray would likely help Atlanta acquire young talent/draft picks for the future.

The Spurs have assets that would entice the Hawks. San Antonio probably won't be too aggressive in a pursuit of Murray, as they are still in a rebuild of their own. If they feel the Hawks aren't asking for too much, though, don't be surprised to see the Spurs trade for Dejounte Murray.