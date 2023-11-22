In England's match against North Macedonia, Harry Maguire's stumble sparked uproarious comparisons to Boris Johnson's infamous blunder.

England's clash with North Macedonia took an unexpected turn in a night of drama and amusement. Harry Maguire's tackle led to a wave of comical comparisons to former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's infamous on-field blunder. The uncanny similarity between Maguire's stumble and Johnson's past mishap during a charity match 2006 sparked laughter among viewers.

As the match hung in the balance, Maguire's tackle on Elif Elmas ignited fervent appeals for a penalty from the hosts. The moment, magnified by Maguire's loss of balance due to what appeared to be his studs caught in the turf, unleashed a wave of social media banter likening the incident to Johnson's well-remembered misstep on the field.

Fans compare Man Utd star Harry Maguire to Boris Johnson after somehow escaping punishment for rugby tacklehttps://t.co/lDiI4e7ygy — Football Reporting  (@FootballReportg) November 20, 2023

The uncanny parallel between Maguire's stumble and Johnson's unintentional collision during his charity game left fans in stitches. Social media platforms buzzed with comparisons, highlighting the peculiar resemblance between the two moments.

However, amidst the lighthearted banter, the match witnessed further drama as North Macedonia secured a penalty just before halftime. Rico Lewis's challenge on Bojan Miovski led to a VAR-awarded penalty, initially saved by Jordan Pickford, only for Enis Bardhi to convert the rebound.

While Maguire's tackle drew humorous associations, the game unfolded with intense moments, showcasing the competitive fervor between England and North Macedonia. Despite the laughter evoked by the bizarre similarity to Johnson's mishap, the match offered a testament to the unpredictability and excitement that football often brings.

In this blend of on-field action and moments of amusement, the game continued to captivate viewers, underscoring both the serious competitive edge and the occasional comedic relief that punctuates football matches.