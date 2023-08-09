Jordan Henderson is determined to continue representing England despite his move from Liverpool to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq, reported by goal.com. The midfielder remains confident about his prospects for the national team, even though he has transitioned to a league outside Europe's top five.

Henderson's transfer to Al-Ettifaq has not diminished his aspirations of playing for the Three Lions. He has received assurances from England manager Gareth Southgate that his chances of being called up to represent the national team remain intact. The 33-year-old is focused on performing well for his new club and believes that his form on the pitch will determine his national team call-up.

In an interview with BeanymanSports, Henderson expressed his dedication to both his club and international ambitions. He emphasized, “I'm focused on playing for Ettifaq and playing my best. If I'm doing that then there's no reason why I can't play for England, as the gaffer said.”

Henderson's move to Al-Ettifaq also marks a reunion with his former teammate Steven Gerrard, who is now the manager of the Saudi Pro League side. Henderson spoke about the influence of Gerrard in his decision to make the move and work under his leadership. The midfielder is eager to start the season on a strong note and is excited about the prospect of collaborating with Gerrard to improve the team's performance and success.

Jordan Henderson's new journey with Al-Ettifaq will kick off with a match against Al-Nassr, a team led by Cristiano Ronaldo, in the Saudi Pro League opener on Monday, August 14. As he adapts to his new environment, Henderson is determined to continue proving himself and contributing both to his club and the England national team.