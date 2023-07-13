Liverpool fans have been left stunned by the news that club captain Jordan Henderson has accepted a proposal from Al-Ettifaq, with a verbal agreement in principle already in place, reported by Fabrizio Romano. The deal is now dependent on Liverpool and Al-Ettifaq agreeing on a fee for the midfielder, who has made 492 appearances for the Reds.

Henderson spoke to Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on the matter, and it appears that the green light has been given for the transfer to go ahead. The move would bring an end to the midfielder's time at Anfield, where he has spent the last decade and helped guide the club to Premier League and Champions League glory.

However, news of the move has not gone down well with a section of Liverpool supporters. A Liverpool LGBTQ+ group has expressed its concerns over the decision to move to a country where homosexuality is illegal. The group said it was “appalled and concerned” by the transfer and called on Henderson to reconsider his decision.

Homosexuality is considered a crime in Saudi Arabia, and those found guilty can face imprisonment or even the death penalty. The country's laws on homosexuality have been widely condemned by human rights groups, and the Liverpool LGBTQ+ group's concerns are in line with the stance taken by many organizations and individuals worldwide.

It remains to be seen how the negotiations between Liverpool and Al-Ettifaq will play out, but Jordan Henderson's potential departure from Anfield has certainly caused a stir among Liverpool fans. The midfielder has been a key figure at the club for many years, and his leadership on and off the pitch will be sorely missed if he does indeed leave for Saudi Arabia.