It is surprising that a sitcom series like the upcoming Big Bang Theory spin-off, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, is going to feature a “lot of CGI,” but that's what creator Chuck Lorre promised.

While appearing at the Banff World Media Festival (via Variety), Lorre discussed the new series. He promised that “there's a lot of CGI” in it, which is “different” for this world.

“There's a lot of special technical stuff that—you know, for me in my career, a big production number was two people sitting on a couch, drinking coffee! This is different,” Lorre teased. “This is trying to incorporate some of that world of science fiction/fantasy into a comedy.

“And I'm completely out of my element, which is what I wanted,” he continued. “Which is what I was hoping to do, something that I had no experience with. And maybe I can learn as we go.”

So, it appears there will be a new tone in the Big Bang Theory spin-off. Lorre appears up for the challenge, and that should make Stuart Fails to Save the Universe a change of pace for the franchise.

What is the new Big Bang Theory spin-off series about?

The upcoming Big Bang Theory spin-off series, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, follows the title character (Kevin Sussman) on his latest adventures.

Stuart became a bigger player over the course of The Big Bang Theory's run. He was one of the most prominent characters outside of the main characters, appearing in 84 episodes.

While Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, Melissa Rauch, and Mayim Bialik are not set for roles, other Big Bang Theory alums will return in the spin-off. Brian Psehn, Lauren Lapkus, and John Ross Bowie, who played Bert Kibbler, Denise, and Barry Kripke, respectively, will all reprise their roles.

The Big Bang Theory started a highly successful franchise. It spawned a spin-off, Young Sheldon, following the adventures of a young Sheldon Cooper (played by Iain Armitage).

After seven seasons, Young Sheldon concluded in May 2024. In the fall of 2024, a spin-off of Young Sheldon, Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, premiered on CBS.

Now, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe will be the third spin-off. It will be the first to take place after the events of The Big Bang Theory.