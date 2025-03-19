Finally, the latest spin-off of The Big Bang Theory has a title, and it appears the series will focus on Stuart (Kevin Sussman).

Deadline reports Max's upcoming Big Bang Theory spin-off is titled Stuart Fails to Save the Universe. The series is still in development, but getting a title is a step in the right direction.

As the title suggests, Stuart may be at the forefront of the new series. He was always down on his luck in The Big Bang Theory, and it appears he still will be in the spin-off.

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe is the latest project in the Chuck Lorre-created universe. He created The Big Bang Theory will Bill Prady.

Stuart was introduced in The Big Bang Theory in Season 2. Initially, he was a recurring cast member for the second through fifth seasons. He would become a starring cast member in Season 6 before going back to a recurring cast member in the seventh season.

However, from Seasons 8-12, Stuart became a series regular. Sussman played the role in 84 of the 279 episodes throughout the 12 seasons.

He is the owner of the comic book store the boys love going to. Little else is known about the character except that he went to the Rhode Island School of Design for art. Later in the series, he begins working for Howard (Simon Helberg) and Bernadette (Melissa Rauch) to take care of the former's mother.

The Big Bang Theory's spin-offs

The first spin-off series of The Big Bang Theory was Young Sheldon, which ran for seven seasons on CBS. The series starred Iain Armitage, who assumed the role of Sheldon Cooper from Jim Parsons.

While the series ended in May 2024, a spin-off, Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, was green-lit. It premiered on October 17, 2024, and has aired 14 episodes so far.

CBS also green-lit a second season of the series. The Big Bang Theory's second spin-off stars Montana Jordan and Emily Osment in the title roles. Other Young Sheldon stars, such as Rachel Bay Jones and Will Sasso, also return for it.

Some other Young Sheldon stars, such as Zoe Perry, Annie Potts, Raegan Revord, Craig T. Nelson, and Lance Barber, also make appearances in Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage. They have had guest role sports throughout the first season.

Now, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe will be the third Big Bang Theory spin-off. Sussman returns as the title character alongside Brian Posehn, Lauren Lapkus, and John Ross Bowie. They were known for playing Bert Kibbler, Denise, and Barry Kripke in The Big Bang Theory, respectively.

However, CBS has not officially green-lit Stuart Fails to Save the Universe. So, the cast members have talent holding deals with Warner Bros TV that will make the castings official once they get the green light.

Once again, Lorre will return to write and executive produce the series. He will be joined by Zak Penn and Prady as co-creators of the latest spin-off.