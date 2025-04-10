After having her time in the spotlight, the Hawk Tuah Girl Haliey Welch has found her first major TV or movie role in the Glen Powell-led Chad Powers series for Hulu.

TMZ reports that Welch has filmed a cameo for the series. She was spotted on the set during reshoots for the upcoming comedy series in Los Angeles, California.

According to sources, Welch makes a cameo at a club where she runs into Russ Holiday (Powell). He is celebrating getting drafted to the XFL in the scene.

The capacity of the cameo is unknown. Welch may only be in the series for a few seconds, or she could have an extended cameo. Either way, it could lead to her landing more roles in Hollywood.

Chad Powers is an upcoming series created by Powell and Michael Waldron. It is based on Eli Manning's character from his series, Eli's Places.

During one episode, Manning participated in Penn State's walk-on tryouts. He disguised himself under prosthetics and went by the alias Chad Powers.

Now, that premise is being taken to Hulu. In the Chad Powers series, Powell plays a quarterback who is kicked off his collegiate team. So, he begins disguising himself as Chad Powers to play for another program.

Powell will executive produce the series along with Waldron, Eli and Peyton Manning, Jamie Horowitz, and Ben Brown. He is best known for his roles in Top Gun: Maverick, Anyone but You, Hit Man, and Twisters.

Who is the Hawk Tuah Girl?

Haliey Welch, aka the Hawk Tuah Girl, went viral in 2024 ahead of her appearance in the Glen Powell-led Chad Powers. She was interviewed and asked, “What's one move in bed that makes a man go crazy every time?” to which she replied, “You gotta give 'em that ‘hawk tuah' and spit on that thang,”

Additionally, there were reports that TV executives were looking to make a reality series about her. That has not come to fruition yet, but she did launch the Talk Tuah podcast.