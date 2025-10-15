If anyone has high praise for Dwayne Johnson's performance in The Smashing Machine, it's acclaimed filmmaker Christopher Nolan.

On The Director's Cut, the Directors Guild of America's podcast (via Deadline), Nolan showered Benny Safdie with praise. The two have history. Safdie played Edward Teller in Nolan's 2023 movie Oppenheimer. He will also star in Nolan's next project, an adaptation of The Odyssey.

“I think it's an incredible performance,” Nolan said of Johnson's “heartbreaking” work in The Smashing Machine. “I don't think you'll see a better performance this year or most other years.”

The Smashing Machine is a biopic about MMA legend Mark Kerr. It follows Kerr's journey in MMA and times in promotions like Pride FC.

Johnson plays Kerr in the biopic. He also reunited with Emily Blunt, his co-star in Jungle Cruise, who plays Kerr's then-wife, Dawn Staples. The Smashing Machine also features real-life MMA fighters like Ryan Bader and Bas Rutten in the cast.

Benny Safdie wrote and directed the biopic. The Smashing Machine is his first solo directorial feature. Previously, he made acclaimed films like Good Time and Uncut Gems with his brother, Josh Safdie. Later this year, Josh's new movie, Marty Supreme, will be released by A24.

Dwayne Johnson's performance in The Smashing Machine has been acclaimed

Nolan is not the only person to praise Johnson's performance in The Smashing Machine. It received a standing ovation at the 2025 Venice International Film Festival upon its premiere.

It would then screen at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) before its theatrical release. A24 would release it on October 3, 2025.

Despite the critical acclaim, The Smashing Machine has been a box office flop. To date, it has grossed nearly $14 million. It made just $5.8 million during its opening weekend.

Taylor Swift didn't help things. She released The Official Release Party of a Showgirl with little promotion on the same day as The Smashing Machine. Despite the limited marketing, it grossed over $34 million domestically during its opening weekend. So far, it has made over $50 million in theaters.

Johnson is likely hoping that The Smashing Machine will lead to his first-ever Oscar nomination. Perhaps praise from Nolan will help him land work with other acclaimed filmmakers.

He has yet to collaborate with Nolan. Nolan is no stranger to A-list actors, and perhaps he will find a role that suits Johnson someday.