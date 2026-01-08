Ludacris, The Chainsmokers, DJ Irie, and Xandra are ready to serve up the vibe in the Bay ahead of Super Bowl 60.

The musicians will be headlining Sports Illustrated The Party Presented by DraftKings on Feb. 7 in San Francisco ahead of the Super Bowl at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara on Feb. 8.

“As someone who grew up loving Sports Illustrated, I’m looking forward to being a part of this weekend where sports and entertainment meet at the highest level,” Ludacris told Billboard ahead of the event. “Sports Illustrated is known for longevity and excellence, so I plan on matching that energy, delivering a show that people will be talking about long after it’s over. This is going to be one for the record books!”

The Chainsmokers are also ready to hit the stage for the event.

“We’re pumped to return to the Sports Illustrated Super Bowl party after an incredible event last year,” Chainsmokers members Alex Pall and Drew Taggart told the publication. “This year we’re going all out and can’t wait to bring something even bigger for Super Bowl weekend.”

In addition to the headliners, there will also be “special guests” and “surprise moments” throughout the event. SI The Party is known for bringing in the biggest names in Hollywood, with past attendees including Jeff Bezos, Leonardo DiCaprio, Kim Kardashian, Justin Bieber, Alex Rodriguez, and Patrick Mahomes.

Article Continues Below

“Across Big Game Weekend and other tentpole moments on the world’s biggest sporting stages, our vision with SI The Party has always been to deliver hospitality that feels intimate and insider, even at the largest events in the world, creating the most unforgettable night of Big Game Weekend where the energy and star power of sports truly comes to life off the field,” said Matt Goldstein, EVP of Authentic Live, the live events division of Authentic and co producer of the event.

“This is one of the most anticipated weekends in sports, and SI The Party sets the stage for the celebration,” said Shawn Henley, Chief Customer Officer at DraftKings. “At DraftKings, we take pride in delivering best-in-class experiences, and the DraftKings Lounge will give fans and VIP guests an unforgettable way to engage with one of the biggest events of the year.”

The Super Bowl party event is sponsored by Anheuser Busch, Shaq-A-Licious XL Gummies, Velocity Black, Verizon, CELSIUS, Nine West, and Thomasville, which will also have branded activations for guests to enjoy and get their Instagram-ready photos and videos. VIP ticketholders will also have the ability to hang out at the Lexus LX VIP Lounge.

Fans can get ready to get hyped for the Super Bowl, starting with premium all-inclusive tickets, VIP access, and VIP Tables, which will go on sale Thursday, January 8, at 10 a.m. PT, with fans invited to pre-register here for first access.