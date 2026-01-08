With just months left for WWE WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas, the Stamford-based promotion has now leveled up their promotions game ahead of the PLE.

After a successful WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, WWE is set to host their biggest event of the year once more there. And with the Road to WrestleMania officially beginning with the Royal Rumble PLE, several celebrities have now stepped in to promote the show, including fans like Lin-Manuel Miranda, New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson, IShowSpeed, and more.

Yesterday, the promotion uploaded a star-studded video on their social media, hyping up WrestleMania 42, this time using an extremely unique and creative approach. The video showcases Triple H brainstorming creative ideas ahead of the PLE, when multiple video emails are sent to him, with different celebrities pitching themselves and their ideas for the show, including Tony Hinchcliffe's plan to win the Women's Championship.

The hilarious video features Peyton Manning, Jon Bernthal, Pete Davidson, Cooper DeJean, Eric André, IShowSpeed, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Lil Yachty, Jalen Brunson, Tyrese Haliburton, Tony Hinchcliffe, Cam Skattebo, and Travis Barker. All of the celebrities bring their own unique ideas to the table, with André offering something so explicit that it had to be censored. Pete Davidson is also featured in the video alongside Cody Rhodes, where he announces that he will challenge Triple H at WrestleMania 42.

Miranda also pitches a hilarious musical for WrestleMania involving Dominik Mysterio. Currently injured NBA superstar Tyrese Haliburton also sends in his own pitch for the show, where he teases his comeback. “What's the right way for me to come back? I don't think it's on the court, necessarily, I think it's in the ring,” he says.

The video is extremely star-studded and features several iconic and hilarious moments, and concludes with a text asking people to stop texting and emailing Triple H.