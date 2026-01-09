While recording an episode of Brie and Nikki Bella's podcast, the WWE legend's son crashed the show, making a surprise on-screen appearance.

At one point in the episode, Matteo, Nikki's son, yelled something to his mom. It appears he was trying to find his landing gear, as Nikki yelled, “Babe, I'll find your landing gear later,” to him.

the cutest highlights from today’s episode of the Nikki & Brie show featuring special guest, Matteo! 🤗 pic.twitter.com/0OeFSoJvdc — 𝑴 ☆ (@thebellasfave) January 8, 2026 Expand Tweet

Of course, this answer didn't suffice for Matteo, who came downstairs to greet his mom and aunt. “Oh, no, babe. Mommy has to work, and Mommy's on a time crunch,” she told her son.

He would continue hanging out with them throughout the episode. At one point, he was lying on the couch they were sitting on while Brie brushed his hair. They even let Matteo speak into the mic.

Nikki Bella's son is from her relationship with her ex-husband, Artem Chigvintsev

Matteo is Bella's only child, and he was born in July 2020. So, he is going to turn six years old in a few months. Matteo was born while Bella was with Artem Chigvintsev.

They were engaged at the time of Matteo's birth. They got engaged in January 2020, mere months before Matteo was going to be born. Bella and Chigvintsev got married in August 2022, two years after their son's birth.

Bella and Chigvintsev got divorced in September 2024. She filed for divorce following Chigvintsev's arrest after a domestic violence incident.

She has since been linked to Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean. Speculation began in December 2025 after Bella posted a picture posing in DeJean's locker.

Bella is also in the middle of a full-time WWE run on Monday Night RAW. She is feuding with Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer. Bella turned on Vaquer in November 2025, and she has unsuccessfully challenged for the title several times.