As the Atlanta Braves continue to make roster moves, the team is far from being done, as they made news Saturday in retaining a key pitcher in the bullpen. With the Braves recently claiming certain pitchers, it comes before the move made Saturday, dealing with reliever Tyler Kinley.

According to Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon, Atlanta's bullpen got stronger by “reaching an agreement” with Kinley, who had a 0.74 ERA in 24 appearances with them last season.

“The Atlanta Braves further boosted their bullpen depth Saturday by reaching an agreement with veteran right-handed reliever Tyler Kinley on a one-year guarantee worth $4.25 million with a club option for 2027, league sources told The Athletic,” Rosenthal and Sammon wrote.

Kinley was acquired by the Braves back on July 30 of 2025 from the Colorado Rockies, where, in return, Atlanta gave them minor league right-handed pitcher Austin Smith, according to Mark Bowman of MLB.com. As mentioned, he was highly effective in the 24 games Kinley played in, only allowing two runs over the 25 total innings that he played in, even recording a 5-0 record.

Tyler Kinley effective with the Braves after being traded from the Rockies

When the trade initially happened, Bowman would mention how if Kinley was effective, Atlanta could have exercised a $5.5 million option, but the team ended up declining it.

“Tyler Kinley, 34, will receive a $750K buyout and head into free agency rather than collecting a $5.5 million salary for the 2026 season,” Aaron Schimdt of Atlanta News First wrote.

However, there could have been talk between Kinley and the team about a new deal in free agency, which is what transpired.

“Kinley’s salary for this year is $3 million, a league source said. There is a $1.25 million buyout on the club option, which is worth $5.5 million,” Rosenthal and Sammon wrote. “In November, Atlanta paid Kinley a $750,000 buyout rather than exercising his $5.5 million option.”

At any rate, the Braves look to improve after finishing 76-86, which put them fourth in the NL East.