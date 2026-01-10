As the Chicago Bears prepare to host their NFC Wild Card matchup against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday night, several high-profile figures voiced support for the franchise ahead of its long-awaited return to the postseason.

Saturday’s game at Soldier Field, scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET and streaming on Prime Video, marks the Bears’ first playoff appearance since the 2020 season. Chicago last reached the postseason that year before being eliminated in the wild-card round, making this weekend’s matchup a significant milestone for the organization.

The Bears shared a video montage Saturday afternoon on X, formerly known as Twitter, featuring athletes and entertainers offering messages of support ahead of the rivalry showdown.

NBA Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade opened the video by emphasizing the identity the team has established.

“Yo! I’ve been a Bears fan my entire life. This team, this foundation that y’all building, this togetherness, this toughness, now that’s Chicago.”

WNBA Hall of Famer Candace Parker followed with a message focused on the opportunity in front of the team.

“I wasn’t alive for the Super Bowl Shuffle, but as an OG Bears fan, I know the time is now. I just know that we got to take it one possession at a time, one yard at a time, we got this.”

The video also included Chicago Bulls players Ayo Dosunmu and Matas Buzelis, along with Bears legend Mike Singletary.

Additional appearances from WWE star Seth Rollins and actor Jake Johnson highlighted the widespread support surrounding Chicago as it renews its historic rivalry with Green Bay, with a trip to the NFC Divisional Round on the line.