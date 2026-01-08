After spending years in WWE as a part-time wrestler, the “Maverick” and Vision member Logan Paul might now be on his way to becoming a full-time WWE Superstar.

Part of Paul Heyman's Vision stable with Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Austin Theory, Paul has been regularly appearing on weekly television. Speaking on the latest edition of his vlog on YouTube, the “Maverick” spilled the beans on his new deal.

“I actually just signed my official long-term contract with WWE. Seconds ago. We took espresso shots. I’m officially a full-timer now. All you people saying I’m a part-timer can shut your mouths,” Paul said. “Feels good. Feels good to have a job. I would have been working doing WWE stuff this weekend, instead, I am here rescuing iguanas [seen in the video].”

He added by calling himself “officially a full-timer.” So, fans can expect to see a lot more of Paul in the near future on their TV screens.

“I’m officially a full-timer. Your boy is going to be working. I’m excited to get the year started,” Paul continued. “2026, I wanna hit it hard, I want to become the best wrestler I can be, become the best husband, father, and business partner I can be. I’m feeling so good about this year. Let's go, baby. I’m excited.”

Article Continues Below

He concluded, “I’m excited to absolutely take over the WWE alongside The Vision and Paul Heyman. The future is looking bright, and I could not be more pumped to be me.”

The former WWE United States Champion began his wrestling career in 2022, competing in just three matches. However, he followed it up with a more regular schedule later, when he wrestled 13 matches in 2025.

Now, appearing as a regular face on Monday Night RAW alongside The Vision, fans expect Paul to take on a more full-time role as he expressed in his vlog, and possibly wrestle more matches than he did in 2025. Arguably, one of the most talented stars on the roster, Paul now needs to wrestle on a much-more regular schedule to get the fans on his side.