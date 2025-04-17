It sounds like the leader of the Fast & Furious franchise, Vin Diesel, is anxiously awaiting Universal to allot the 11th movie a release date.

He took to Instagram to share his wish. Diesel posted an image of him with his Fast & Furious co-star Michelle Rodriguez. His caption was an open letter to the studio.

“Universal… Please tell the best fans in the world when the next movie is coming out,” Diesel wrote. “Please…”

He also used three hashtags in his caption. Diesel wrote “#DomandLetty,” “#LosBandoleros2,” and “#FuelFest” in addition to his request for the release date.

We will have to see if Universal complies with Diesel's request. Fast X, the last installment in the franchise, was released in May 2023. While it made over $700 million at the box office, it barely made a profit, thanks to its estimated budget. It reportedly cost the studio $340 million to make, one of the biggest budgets of all time, hence why there may be some apprehension.

Still, they will have to close out the series eventually. Fast X sets up an 11th Fast & Furious movie that will close out the main saga of films.

When is Fast & Furious 11's release date?

In an interview from May 2024, Fast & Furious 11 director Louis Leterrier said it is “happening” and would be released in 2026 sometime.

While he did not specifically name a date, he did say it could coincide with the 25th anniversary of the first movie, which was released on June 22, 2001. June 22, 2026, is a Tuesday, so perhaps they will release it the weekend before (June 19) or after (June 26).

Either way, it sounds like fans (and Vin Diesel) can expect Fast & Furious 11 to roll into movie theaters next year. More developments should come soon.

The next Fast movie should bring back franchise stalwarts. Diesel, Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, and Nathalie Emmanuel should all be expected to return.

Additionally, the ending of Fast X saw the returns of Luke Hobbs (Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson) and Gisele Yashar (Gal Gadot). They will probably be reunited with the team in the eleventh movie as well.

Leterrier is set to return as the director of Fast & Furious 11. He previously took over the director's chair from Justin Lin in Fast X. Lin previously directed five installments of the franchise.

However, he was replaced a week or so into Fast X's shoot. Leterrier was named his replacement shortly after. He is best known for directing Transporter, The Incredible Hulk, and Now You See Me.