A new trailer has dropped for Hulu's Chad Powers series, and star Glen Powell transforms into the “ugly” college football quarterback.

The new trailer begins with Powell's character Russ Holliday's epic fail that nearly ends his football career. He dropped the ball while celebrating into the end zone, resulting in fans throwing every insult at him, from “Dumpster fire” to “Good luck flipping burgers!!!” While this would be a devastating mistake for any player, he says, “There's no such thing as bad press.”

“Everyone says I'm done with football,” he said. “If I can't play as Russ, I'll play as someone else!”

Of course, Russ then goes undercover as Chad Powers to walk on at another college. The teaser shows him having makeup and prosthetics applied as he transforms into his new self. “He's like extremely ugly,” a cheerleader for his team says.

When does Glen Powell's Chad Powers series come out?

Fans do not have to wait much longer for the premiere of Chad Powers. It will have a two-episode premiere on September 30, 2025.

Powell co-created the series with Michael Waldron, who previously created Loki for Marvel. They co-wrote the script for the first episode together as well. Powell and Waldron will also serve as executive producers of the show alongside Peyton and Eli Manning.

The series is based on the sketch by Eli Manning. He went undercover during a Penn State walk-on tryout, wowing the coaching staff and other hopefuls trying out.

In the fictionalized series, Russ Holiday nearly ends his collegiate football career with his crucial mistake. So, he attempts to walk on to another program that is struggling, playing under the name Chad Powers.

Powell will lead the series. Steve Zahn, Toby Huss, Perry Mattfield, and Cayne Crawford will also star in the series. Additionally, the “Hawk Tuah” girl, Haliey Welch, is set to appear in it.

Chad Powers will begin the fall of Powell. He is also set to star in Edgar Wright's Running Man adaptation. It is an adaptation of Stephen King's novel of the same name.