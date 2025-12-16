Academy Award-winning actress Gwyneth Paltrow recently opened up about how she prepared her son for her risqué Marty Supreme scenes with Timothée Chalamet.

Paltrow and Chalamet are set to star in the upcoming sports drama, Marty Supreme. Loosely based on American table tennis player Marty Reisman's life, the film contains several intimate scenes between Paltrow and Chalamet.

Recently appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Paltrow was asked by Meyers how her son reacted to the romantic angle between her and Chalamet. While he “loved” the movie, he wasn't a fan of his mom's relationship with Chalamet in the movie.

“Not great,” she stated. “He was like this [hiding her face] the whole [movie]. Yeah. He's not into that.”

When asked by Meyers if she gave her son a warning about these scenes, Paltrow reflected on her past. She was in a similar boat with her grandfather years ago at the premiere of Shakespeare in Love.

“I did warn him. You know, it's funny because you grow up doing these things in movies, and I remember, once, I was so scared because I was taking my grandfather to see the premiere of Shakespeare in Love. And I was like, ‘I have this topless scene, Grandpa. But it's like part of the thing because they think I am a boy.' I was trying to prep him for the whole thing, and he just goes, ‘I've seen it before. Two eggs, sunny side up.'”

.@GwynethPaltrow’s son learned first-hand why @martysupreme is Rated R 🫣 pic.twitter.com/pxGjAdrji3 — Late Night with Seth Meyers (@LateNightSeth) December 16, 2025

“So I was like, I was trying to think something like that to say to my son, but I couldn't think of it,” she continued.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Timothée Chalamet's new movie, Marty Supreme

Josh Safdie's Marty Supreme is scheduled to release on Dec. 25, 2025. The movie is a table-tennis drama set in New York City during the 1950s. It tells the story of ping-pong player Marty Mauser (Timothée Chalamet). The film also stars Odessa A'zion, Kevin O'Leary, and Tyler Okonma (aka Tyler, The Creator).

The movie has already been nominated for three Golden Globe Awards: Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy. Best Actor for Chalamet, and Best Screenplay for Safdie and Bronstein.