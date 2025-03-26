The cast of HBO's upcoming Harry Potter series is continuing to come together, as they may be locking in Hot Fuzz star Nick Frost as Hagrid.

Deadline was first to report the news. Frost is reportedly in talks to play the part, and the two sides are “nearing a deal.” If he officially signs, Frost joins the likes of John Lithgow, Janet McTeer, and Paapa Essiedu, who are in talks to play Dumbledore, Professor Minerva McGonagall and Professor Severus Snape, respectively.

HBO declined to comment on the story. However, they did issue a statement to Deadline. “We appreciate that such a high-profile series will draw a lot of rumor and speculation,” the statement began. “As we make our way through pre-production, we will only confirm details as we finalize deals.”

The statement neither confirmed or denied the Frost casting, so perhaps it will become official in the near future. According to Deadline's report, Frost's casting has been rumored for over a week. Fans began theorizing after he posted a picture on Instagram with the caption, “It's happening, it's actually happening. Stay cool.”

Previously, Hagrid was played by Robbie Coltrane in the eight Harry Potter movies. The character is Hogwarts' gamekeeper and groundskeeper.

Who is Hot Fuzz star Nick Frost?

Harry Potter star Nick Frost first gained fame for his collaborations with Edgar Wright, appearing in Shaun of the Dead and Hot Fuzz. His other roles include Kinky Boots, Grindhouse, and The Adventures of Tintin: The Secret of the Unicorn.

Throughout the 2010s, Frost continued his career with high-profile roles. He appeared in Snow White and the Huntsman, Ice Age: Continental Drift, The Huntsman: Winter's War, and Fighting with My Family.

Additionally, he will soon star in Universal's How to Train Your Dragon remake. He will play Gobber the Belch in the live-action adaptation. Mason Thames, Gerard Butler, and Nico Parker will also star in it.

On the small screen, Frost has had roles in Spaced, Black Books, Phineas and Ferb, and Star Wars: Skelton Crew. Frost also reunited with Wright when he voiced a character in Scott Pilgrim Takes Off in 2023.

HBO's Harry Potter series

Over a decade after the movie series ended, HBO will adapt the Harry Potter book series from J. K. Rowling. Each season will depict a book from the iconic series.

It is the latest expansion of Rowling's series. Previously, a stage production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child was made, and it still runs on Broadway.

The Harry Potter movie series consisted of eight entries (Deathly Hallows was split into two parts). Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint starred as Harry, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger, respectively.

Between the eight installments, the Harry Potter movies grossed billions at the box office. That doesn't include the Fantastic Beasts spin-off trilogy, which also made over a billion cumulatively.