After rumors circulated that Oscar-nominated actor John Lithgow would star in HBO's Harry Potter series as Dumbledore surfaced, he finally responded to the reports. However, he is “afraid” of taking on the role.

Speaking to Screen Rant, Lithgow confirmed he will play Dumbledore in the series in what he described as a career-defining moment. He takes over the role from Richard Harris and Michael Gambon, who played the role in the Harry Potter movies. Jude Law and Toby Regbo also played Dumbledore in the Fantastic Beasts series.

“Well, it came as a total surprise to me,” Lithgow said. “I just got the phone call up at the Sundance Film Festival for yet another film, and it was not an easy decision because it's going to define me for the last chapter of my life.

“I'm afraid. But I'm very excited. Some wonderful people are turning their attention back to Harry Potter. That's why it's been such a hard decision. I'll be about 87 years old at the wrap party, but I've said yes,” he concluded.

This is big news for the upcoming HBO Harry Potter series. Previously, it was reported that Mark Rylance, an Oscar-winning actor in his own right, would play Dumbledore in the new series.

Finally, things are coming together for the new Harry Potter series. Various developments have been coming along slowly, but it sounds like the series will ramp into production soon.

Who is Harry Potter star and Dumbledore actor John Lithgow?

Lithgow is an award-winning actor who gained fame for his theater roles in the '70s. He made his Broadway debut in 1972, starring in a production of The Changing Room. He won a Tony Award for his performance.

His other Broadway credits include 27 Wagons Full of Cotton and A Memory of Two Mondays. The former play featured Meryl Streep in the cast. Three decades after winning his first Tony Award, Lithgow won his second for his performance in Sweet Smell of Success.

On the big screen, Lithgow made his debut in 1972, appearing in Dealing: Or the Berkeley-to-Boston Forty-Brick Lost-Bag Blues. Throughout the '70s, he appeared in Obsession, Rich Kids, and All That Jazz.

His career continued with roles in Terms of Endearment, Twilight Zone: The Movie, Footloose, The Manhattan Project, L.A. Story, Raising Cain, and Cliffhanger.

More recently, John Lithgow has starred in Shrek, This Is 40, Love Is Strange, The Accountant, Dady's Home 2, Pitch Perfect 3, Pet Sematary, Bombshell, and Sharper.

In 2023, he starred in Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon. Lithgow played Prosecutor Peter Leaward in the historical epic. He starred in it alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone, and Robert De Niro.

He also starred in Conclave as Cardinal Tremblay. The movie has been a big hit, grossing nearly $100 million worldwide at the box office and earning awards left and right.

It is currently up for eight Oscars at the 2025 ceremony, including Best Picture. Ralph Fiennes also earned a Best Actor nomination for his leading performance.

Lithgow has also starred in several TV series, including, most recently, The Old Man for FX. His other TV credits include Perry Mason, The Crown, Once Upon a Time in Wonderland, and How I Met Your Mother.