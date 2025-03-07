After months of rumors, Harry Styles could be playing the Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada, for a 35-show residency.

The New York Post reports Styles is in “final negotiations” with James Dolan to make it official. Reportedly, he is set to perform “as many as 35 shows,” and they could start sooner than expected.

Sources told the New York Post that Styles' Sphere residency could start “as early as the second half of the year.” In that case, the residency would likely extend into 2026.

“For the Sphere to continue to be on everyone's radar[,] they need to book some real ‘live' artists like Styles,” a source said to the New York Post.

The source also pointed out the demographics of past artists, like the Eagles and U2. “Almost everything at the Sphere has been geared for the 60-and-over crowd — The Eagles and Dead [& Company] and even U2,” they told the outlet.

The Sphere not getting younger artists isn't for a lack of trying. They were previously negotiating with Beyoncé, attempting to bring the “Texas Hold ‘Em” singer to Las Vegas. However, talks fell through.

Dolan and Styles have a long history. During his Love On Tour, Styles performed 17 shows at Madison Square Garden, which Dolan owns, including 15 straight shows at the venue from August 20-September 21, 2022.

It helps that Styles' manager is Jeffrey Azoff, who also manages U2, the Eagles, and Dead & Company, who have all played the Sphere.

Take everything with a grain of salt, as the Sphere and Styles' management were staying quiet on the matter. Styles' management declined to comment, while a spokesperson for the Sphere told the Post, “We do not comment on any artists performing at Sphere except for those who have been announced.”

Will Harry Styles play at the Sphere in Las Vegas?

Nothing is confirmed, but all signs point to Styles heading to Las Vegas. The official announcement will come if and when the negotiations are finalized.

It would not be his first trip to the high-tech venue. Previously, Styles attended one of U2's concerts with his girlfriend, Taylor Russell.

During the show, U2 lead singer Bono paid tribute to Styles by performing a snippet of “Sign of the Times.” It came while U2 was performing “All I Want Is You” from their Rattle and Hum album. He also sang a snippet of Van Morrison's “Into the Mystic” during the song.

The connection goes even deeper. During the Love On Tour, Styles had Bono's son and his band, Inhaler, open for him during his 2023 concert at Slane Castle in Dublin, Ireland.

Styles' fans have been waiting several years for him to return to the stage. The Love On Tour concluded on July 22, 2023, and he has been quiet since.

His last album, Harry's House, came out in 2022. Suffice it to say, fans are ready for what's next. Since releasing his last album, Styles has starred in Don't Worry Darling and My Policeman.