Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime was last month, but it was a performance that the music industry will be talking about for years to come. Not only was it historical — Kendrick was the first rapper to headline the nation's biggest stage solo ever — the numbers don't lie.

The 2025 halftime show is the “biggest ever,” Apple Music claims, who was the official sponsor of the Super Bowl halftime show. According to the video that Apple Music posted on Thursday (March 20) the 2025 Super Bowl is listed as having hit 3.65 billion total global views, as well as including 1.7 billion from user-generated content. The NFL was also able to gain the highest amount of views it ever received on their TikTok account as its video attracted 100 million views. On their YouTube channel, within the first 72 hours, they were able to hit 50 million views on his performance video. Kendrick's performance, at the time of this writing, has now accumulated 108 million views.

The performance is considered the “most-viewed halftime show ever,” as it drew in 133.5 million viewers and dethroned Michael Jackson's 1993 performance, which had 133.4 million viewers. Kendrick performed tracks from his latest No. 1 album GNX which he dropped in November 2024. He performed “Squabble Up,” “Man at the Garden,” “Peekaboo,” and “Luther” with SZA. He and his former TDE labelmate also performed their Oscar-nominated song “All the Stars.” Much to his rival Drake's dismay, he did perform “Not Like Us,” which was the song that won Kendrick five Grammys at the 2025 Grammy Awards a week prior to the Super Bowl.

Kendrick has shown no signs of stopping since just last week he was featured on Playboi Carti's Music album on tracks: “Good Credit,” “Backd00r” featuring Jhené Aiko, and “Mojo Jo Jo.”

Next up for Kendrick is his Grand National Tour with SZA which kicks off in Minneapolis April 19. At this time, no opener has been announced but the duo will be traveling to Los Angeles, New Jersey, Houston, Charlotte, Chicago, Toronto, and more. They also released a European leg of the tour and will be hitting Paris, London, Lisbon, Barcelona, Rome, and more as the duo will end in Stockholm.

Is Kendrick Lamar Covering The 2028 Olympics?

However, Kendrick's reign is not letting up anytime soon. The 22-time Grammy-winning rapper is in talks to ppotentially headline the 2028 Summer Olympics in his home city of Los Angeles. The opening ceremony will be held on July 14, 2028 and the committee is eyeing Kendrick for a potential performance to kick off the games.

“The rebirth, the rebuild, maybe reimagining L.A. 2.0 — and the Olympics as a catalyst for all those things — we think is really part of our ethos,” Los Angeles Olympic organizing committee chairman Casey Wasserman said.

“Fortunately in my day job I represent Kendrick Lamar,” Wasserman, who leads the his eponymous international talent and promotions agency representing the biggest names in entertainment, said. “He is truly an L.A. icon, so I think it would be a pretty fair bet that Kendrick will be involved in the Olympics in Los Angeles in some way.”

Kendrick has not yet confirmed any involvement in the 2028 Olympics.