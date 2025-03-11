It does not appear Scarlett Johansson will return to Marvel as the MCU's Black Widow in the near future.

Speaking to InStyle, it sounds like Johansson is ready for Marvel fans to move on. Natasha Romanoff is dead, and she is not entertaining returning to the role.

“Natasha is dead. She is dead. She's dead. Okay?” Johansson emphasized. “They just don't want to believe it. They're like, ‘But she could come back!'

“Look, I think the balance of the entire universe is held in her hand. We're going to have to let it go. She saved the world. Let her have her hero moment,” she continued.

Still, there is always a chance Johansson could return in a future MCU project. Her fellow Avengers co-stars Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans are both going to return in the upcoming Avengers movies. Downey, however, will not be playing Tony Stark/Iron Man; instead, he will be playing a version of Doctor Doom.

It is still unknown who Evans will play. He recently reprised the role of Johnny Storm/the Human Torch in Deadpool & Wolverine in a surprise cameo. But he also played Steve Rogers/Captain America for nearly a decade in the MCU.

Johansson is similarly one of the longest-tenured MCU heroes. She was first introduced in Iron Man 2 in 2010, and she subsequently appeared in the four Avengers movies up to Endgame.

Will Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow return to the MCU?

Never say never, but Johansson seems to have moved past her Marvel days. She is gearing up for the release of her next franchise project, Jurassic World Rebirth.

Rebirth is the fourth installment in the Jurassic World series and the seventh overall in the Jurassic Park series. Johansson leads the upcoming movie, which is directed by Gareth Edwards (Godzilla).

Johansson stars in it alongside Mahershala Ali, Jonathan Bailey, and Rupert Friend. Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Luna Blaise, David Iacono, and Ed Skrein also star in it.

David Koepp returns to the Jurassic series to write Rebirth. Previously, he wrote Jurassic Park and The Lost World. He is also known for writing Mission: Impossible, Carlito's Way, and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

Rebirth is a standalone sequel to Dominion, which was released in 2022. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, who led the previous three Jurassic World movies, will not return in Rebirth.

Johansson started her MCU career in 2010 when she starred in Iron Man 2. She would then appear in The Avengers, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Age of Ultron, Civil War, Infinity War, Endgame, and Black Widow.

Her final adventure as the character was in 2021's Black Widow. It served as a prequel for the character, and it introduced her family, including Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh).

Unfortunately, Black Widow was not a box office hit. It grossed $379 million worldwide during its theatrical run. The movie was also simultaneously released on Disney+ on the same day as its theatrical release through Premiere Access.

So, for now, don't expect Johansson back in Marvel anytime soon. With the upcoming Avengers movies, though, nothing can be ruled out.