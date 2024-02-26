Shane Gillis is expanding his comedy on Netflix with a new scripted comedy series called Tires. This comes right after his SNL hosting duties and the negativity surrounding the comedian.

Deadline reports that this series will star the comedian, and he'll also serve as writer, co-creator, and executive producer.

New series Tires on Netflix

The show focuses on Will (Steven Gerben), who's an heir to an auto repair chain that's unqualified. He attempts to make the business successful but experiences constant torture from Shane (Gillis), who's his cousin and employee.

Netflix has ordered six episodes, and the premiere of the new comedy will be May 23.

Beyond Tires, the streamer also ordered a new stand-up special. This follows the success of Beautiful Dogs, his 2023 special that reached the top 10 for Netflix in five countries. It was on the US Top 10 list for two weeks.

Plus, he'll be performing two live shows at the 2024 Netflix is a Joke Fest. This will be held in Los Angeles on May 4 at the Greek Theater and May 8 at the Kia Forum.

Shane Gillis SNL firing

The comedian was famously fired from Saturday Night Live in September 2019 for using racial slurs and making homophobic jokes in a podcast, Today reports.

A spokesperson for Saturday Night Live said at the time, “We want SNL to have a variety of voices and points of view within the show, and we hired Shane on the strength of his talent as [a] comedian and his impressive audition for SNL. We were not aware of his prior remarks that have surfaced over the past few days. The language he used is offensive, hurtful and unacceptable.”

It seems like Shane Gillis is making a comeback since all of the controversy. With Netflix and appearing back on SNL, things seem to be progressing quite well. We'll see where it goes from here.