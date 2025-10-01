October brings a mix of throwbacks and fresh premieres to Netflix. Nineties fans will be thrilled to see the Austin Powers trilogy streaming on Oct. 1, Time reports. Mike Myers’ spy spoof may be outrageous, but it remains one of the most quotable franchises of that decade. Adding to the retro mood, Victoria Beckham arrives Oct. 9. The documentary spotlights Posh Spice and the lasting cultural mark of the Spice Girls, making it essential viewing for anyone who lived through the “girl power” wave.

Meanwhile, The Diplomat returns Oct. 16 with Bradley Whitford and Alison Janney reuniting for its third season. The timing is perfect for fans of political drama since the show has earned praise for its sharp writing and tense storylines. On the same day, basketball fans get a treat with Season 2 of Starting 5. This installment goes inside the 2024–25 NBA season with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Tyrese Haliburton, Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Jaylen Brown. With SGA and Haliburton fresh off a Finals run, the behind-the-scenes storytelling promises plenty of intrigue.

A star turn for Colin Farrell

Toward the end of the month, acclaimed filmmaker Edward Berger returns with Ballad of a Small Player, streaming Oct. 29. The film adapts Lawrence Osborne’s novel about a desperate gambler in Macau, starring Colin Farrell in a performance already drawing strong praise after its Telluride debut. With Tilda Swinton, Fala Chen, Deanie Ip, and Alex Jennings rounding out the cast, this drama looks set to close out Netflix’s October slate on a powerful note.

Complete list of Netflix titles in October 2025

Oct. 1

Love Is Blind: Season 9

RIV4LRIES (IT)

About My Father

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Beverly Hills Cop

Beverly Hills Cop II

Beverly Hills Cop III

Blue Crush

The Book Club Murders

Casper

The Christmas Contract

Coach Carter

Coming to America

Daddy Day Care

Death Becomes Her

Dirty Dancing

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax

Dracula

Eddie Murphy: Raw

Elysium

Fifty Shades Darker

Fifty Shades Freed

Fifty Shades of Grey

Friends with Benefits

The Goonies

Hacksaw Ridge

Halo: Seasons 1-2

The Hurt Locker

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer

Law Abiding Citizen

The Lincoln Lawyer

The Mask

Meet Joe Black

Molly’s Game

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

NCIS: Seasons 18-19

Pineapple Express

Point Break

Red Dragon

Scarface

Sinister 2

Sister Act

Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit

Slender Man

The Strangers

Taxi Driver

Training Day

The Way Home: Seasons 1-2

When a Stranger Calls

The Wrath of Becky

2

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story

Dudes (DE)

The Game: You Never Play Alone (IN)

The Martian

Rockstar: DUKI from the End of the World (AR)

Oct. 3

Genie, Make a Wish (KR)

Monster: The Ed Gein Story

The New Force (SE)

Old Dog, New Tricks (ES)

Rhythm + Flow France: After the Beat (FR)

Steve (GB)

4

Angel Has Fallen

Night of the Living Dead

Ranma 1/2: Season 2 (JP)

Oct. 5

Despicable Me 3

Ip Man

Ip Man 2

Ip Man 3

Ip Man 4: The Finale

6

Dr. Seuss’s Horton!

Oct. 7

Matt McCusker: A Humble Offering

Nurse Jackie: Seasons 1-7

True Haunting (GB)

We Have Always Lived in the Castle

8

Caramelo (BR)

Is It Cake? Halloween

Néro the Assassin (FR)

Oct. 9

Boots

The Maze Runner

Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials

Maze Runner: Death Cure

The Resurrected (TW)

Victoria Beckham (GB)

10

Kurukshetra: The War of Mahabharata (IN)

My Father, the BTK Killer

Old Money (TR)

Swim to Me (CL)

The Woman in Cabin 10

Oct. 11

Typhoon Family (KR)

14

Everybody Loves Me When I’m Dead (TH)

Splinter Cell: Deathwatch

Oct. 15

Held Hostage in My House

Inside Furioza (PL)

No One Saw Us Leave (MX)

Six Kings Slam 2025

Taken in Plain Sight

16

The A Team

Confessions of a Shopaholic

The Diplomat: Season 3

Romantics Anonymous (JP)

Starting 5: Season 2

The Time That Remains (PH)

Oct. 17

Article Continues Below

27 Nights (AR)

Good News (KR)

The Perfect Neighbor

She Walks in Darkness (ES)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Turn of the Tide: Season 2 (PT)

Turn of the Tide: The Surreal Story of Rabo de Peixe (PT)

The Twits

18

Don’t Say a Word

Oct. 21

Michelle Wolf: The Well

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: Season 2

Who Killed the Montreal Expos? (CA)

22

Mob War: Philadelphia vs. The Mafia

The Monster of Florence (IT)

Oct. 23

The Elixir (ID)

Nobody Wants This: Season 2

24

A House of Dynamite

Parish: Season 1

Oct. 25

The Dream Life of Mr. Kim (KR)

27

The Asset (DK)

Dark Winds: Season 3

Sliding Doors

Oct. 28

Babo: The Haftbefehl Story (DE)

Mo Amer: Wild World

Nightmares of Nature: Lost in the Jungle

29

Ballad of a Small Player (GB)

NOS4A2: Seasons 1-2

Rulers of Fortune (BR)

Selling Sunset: Season 9

Oct. 30

Aileen: Queen of the Serial Killers (GB)

Amsterdam Empire (NL)

Juan Gabriel: I Must, I Can, I Will (MX)

Son of a Donkey (AU)

The Witcher: Season 4

31