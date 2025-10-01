October brings a mix of throwbacks and fresh premieres to Netflix. Nineties fans will be thrilled to see the Austin Powers trilogy streaming on Oct. 1, Time reports. Mike Myers’ spy spoof may be outrageous, but it remains one of the most quotable franchises of that decade. Adding to the retro mood, Victoria Beckham arrives Oct. 9. The documentary spotlights Posh Spice and the lasting cultural mark of the Spice Girls, making it essential viewing for anyone who lived through the “girl power” wave.
Meanwhile, The Diplomat returns Oct. 16 with Bradley Whitford and Alison Janney reuniting for its third season. The timing is perfect for fans of political drama since the show has earned praise for its sharp writing and tense storylines. On the same day, basketball fans get a treat with Season 2 of Starting 5. This installment goes inside the 2024–25 NBA season with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Tyrese Haliburton, Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Jaylen Brown. With SGA and Haliburton fresh off a Finals run, the behind-the-scenes storytelling promises plenty of intrigue.
A star turn for Colin Farrell
Toward the end of the month, acclaimed filmmaker Edward Berger returns with Ballad of a Small Player, streaming Oct. 29. The film adapts Lawrence Osborne’s novel about a desperate gambler in Macau, starring Colin Farrell in a performance already drawing strong praise after its Telluride debut. With Tilda Swinton, Fala Chen, Deanie Ip, and Alex Jennings rounding out the cast, this drama looks set to close out Netflix’s October slate on a powerful note.
Complete list of Netflix titles in October 2025
Oct. 1
- Love Is Blind: Season 9
- RIV4LRIES (IT)
- About My Father
- Austin Powers in Goldmember
- Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
- Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
- Beverly Hills Cop
- Beverly Hills Cop II
- Beverly Hills Cop III
- Blue Crush
- The Book Club Murders
- Casper
- The Christmas Contract
- Coach Carter
- Coming to America
- Daddy Day Care
- Death Becomes Her
- Dirty Dancing
- Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax
- Dracula
- Eddie Murphy: Raw
- Elysium
- Fifty Shades Darker
- Fifty Shades Freed
- Fifty Shades of Grey
- Friends with Benefits
- The Goonies
- Hacksaw Ridge
- Halo: Seasons 1-2
- The Hurt Locker
- I Still Know What You Did Last Summer
- Law Abiding Citizen
- The Lincoln Lawyer
- The Mask
- Meet Joe Black
- Molly’s Game
- Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- NCIS: Seasons 18-19
- Pineapple Express
- Point Break
- Red Dragon
- Scarface
- Sinister 2
- Sister Act
- Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit
- Slender Man
- The Strangers
- Taxi Driver
- Training Day
- The Way Home: Seasons 1-2
- When a Stranger Calls
- The Wrath of Becky
2
- Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story
- Dudes (DE)
- The Game: You Never Play Alone (IN)
- The Martian
- Rockstar: DUKI from the End of the World (AR)
Oct. 3
- Genie, Make a Wish (KR)
- Monster: The Ed Gein Story
- The New Force (SE)
- Old Dog, New Tricks (ES)
- Rhythm + Flow France: After the Beat (FR)
- Steve (GB)
4
- Angel Has Fallen
- Night of the Living Dead
- Ranma 1/2: Season 2 (JP)
Oct. 5
- Despicable Me 3
- Ip Man
- Ip Man 2
- Ip Man 3
- Ip Man 4: The Finale
6
- Dr. Seuss’s Horton!
Oct. 7
- Matt McCusker: A Humble Offering
- Nurse Jackie: Seasons 1-7
- True Haunting (GB)
- We Have Always Lived in the Castle
8
- Caramelo (BR)
- Is It Cake? Halloween
- Néro the Assassin (FR)
Oct. 9
- Boots
- The Maze Runner
- Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials
- Maze Runner: Death Cure
- The Resurrected (TW)
- Victoria Beckham (GB)
10
- Kurukshetra: The War of Mahabharata (IN)
- My Father, the BTK Killer
- Old Money (TR)
- Swim to Me (CL)
- The Woman in Cabin 10
Oct. 11
- Typhoon Family (KR)
14
- Everybody Loves Me When I’m Dead (TH)
- Splinter Cell: Deathwatch
Oct. 15
- Held Hostage in My House
- Inside Furioza (PL)
- No One Saw Us Leave (MX)
- Six Kings Slam 2025
- Taken in Plain Sight
16
- The A Team
- Confessions of a Shopaholic
- The Diplomat: Season 3
- Romantics Anonymous (JP)
- Starting 5: Season 2
- The Time That Remains (PH)
Oct. 17
- 27 Nights (AR)
- Good News (KR)
- The Perfect Neighbor
- She Walks in Darkness (ES)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
- Turn of the Tide: Season 2 (PT)
- Turn of the Tide: The Surreal Story of Rabo de Peixe (PT)
- The Twits
18
- Don’t Say a Word
Oct. 21
- Michelle Wolf: The Well
- The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: Season 2
- Who Killed the Montreal Expos? (CA)
22
- Mob War: Philadelphia vs. The Mafia
- The Monster of Florence (IT)
Oct. 23
- The Elixir (ID)
- Nobody Wants This: Season 2
24
- A House of Dynamite
- Parish: Season 1
Oct. 25
- The Dream Life of Mr. Kim (KR)
27
- The Asset (DK)
- Dark Winds: Season 3
- Sliding Doors
Oct. 28
- Babo: The Haftbefehl Story (DE)
- Mo Amer: Wild World
- Nightmares of Nature: Lost in the Jungle
29
- Ballad of a Small Player (GB)
- NOS4A2: Seasons 1-2
- Rulers of Fortune (BR)
- Selling Sunset: Season 9
Oct. 30
- Aileen: Queen of the Serial Killers (GB)
- Amsterdam Empire (NL)
- Juan Gabriel: I Must, I Can, I Will (MX)
- Son of a Donkey (AU)
- The Witcher: Season 4
31
- Bad Influencer (ZA)
- Breathless: Season 2 (ES)
- Rhythm + Flow France: Season 4 (FR)