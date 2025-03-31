This month, there are five new premieres coming to Apple TV+ in April 2025 (Sign up for a free trial!).

Of course, Severance just concluded Season 2 with a third on the way. However, there are now several new projects coming to the streaming service, including a Jon Hamm-led series.

Your Friends & Neighbors follows a New York City hedge fund manager who gets divorced and loses his job. He then uses criminal methods to maintain the high lifestyle he has become acclimated to. Olivia Munn, Amanda Peet, Mark Tallman, Hoon Lee, and Lena Hall also star in the series alongside Hamm.

Before its premiere, Apple TV+ already renewed Your Friends & Neighbors for a second season. That shows the great confidence the streaming service has in the series.

The first two episodes of Your Friends & Neighbors will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, April 11. It will be followed by new episodes every Friday through May 30.

Jonathan Tropper created Your Friends & Neighbors. He's best known for his work on other series such as Banshee, Warrior, and See. He also directed movies like The Adam Project.

Additionally, The Studio will air five episodes throughout the month of April. It premiered its first two episodes on March 26. The series follows Seth Rogen, who plays a Hollywood executive trying to save his studio amid the industry's changes.

Everything coming to Apple TV+ in April 2025

Below is the full list of titles coming to Apple TV+ in April 2025. Note: They are separated by day.

Wednesday, April 2

The Studio (Episode 3)

Friday, April 4

Dope Thief (Episode 5)

Friday, April 11

Dope Thief (Episode 6)

Your Friends & Neighbors (Two-episode premiere)

Wednesday, April 9

The Studio (Episode 4)

Wednesday, April 16

Government Cheese (Four-episode premiere)

The Studio (Episode 5)

Friday, April 18

Dope Thief (Episode 7)

Jane (Season 3; all five episodes)

Your Friends & Neighbors (Season 1, Episode 3)

Wednesday, April 23

Government Cheese (Episode 5)

The Studio (Episode 6)

WondLa (Season 2 premiere)

Friday, April 25

Dope Thief (Episode 8; finale)

Your Friends & Neighbors (Season 1, Episode 4)

Wednesday, April 30

Carême (Two-episode premiere)

Government Cheese (Episode 6)

The Studio (Episode 7)

