Ahead of the new month coming, Hulu only has a couple of titles coming to the streaming service this weekend, March 28-30, 2025.

The first is a 2024 comedy titled Chosen Family. It stars Heather Graham, John Brotherton, Andrea Savage, Michael Gross, Julie Halston, Thomas Lennon, and Julia Stiles. In addition to starring in it, Graham wrote the script and directed Chosen Family.

The movie held its world premiere at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival on February 17, 2024. In August 2024, Brainstorm Media acquired Chosen Family's distribution rights. It received an October 11, 2024, release.

Now, those who missed it will be able to watch it on Hulu. The comedy started streaming on the service on Friday, March 28, 2025.

One of Angus Cloud's final movies

The Line is the other title coming to Hulu this weekend. It stars the late Angus Cloud, and The Line was the final movie released during his life before his unfortunate passing on July 31, 223.

Since his passing, Cloud has appeared in four movies posthumously — Your Lucky Day, Freaky Tales, Abigail, and The Garfield Movie. He is best known for playing Fezco O'Neill in Euphoria. He starred in the first two seasons of the hit HBO show.

The Line is a drama that stars Alex Wolff, Lewis Pullman, Halle Bailey, and Austin Abrams. Additionally, Scoot McNairy and John Malkovich appear in it as well.

It premiered at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival in New York City. Nearly a year later, Utopia acquired The Line's distribution rights.

They gave it a limited theatrical release on October 18, 2024, before expanding it on October 23. It is now available to stream on Hulu.

The 2 titles coming to Hulu this weekend (March 28-30, 2025)

Below is the full list of new titles coming to Hulu this weekend (March 28-30, 2025).

Friday, March 28

Chosen Family

The Line

