Those hoping to catch all of the Best Picture nominees at the Oscars will be helped by Hulu in March 2025, who have a lot of Academy Awards content coming in March 2025.

The big highlight of the month is Sean Baker's Anora, which comes to Hulu on March 17. Additionally, the Oscars will be streaming live on ABC.

Additionally, the mid-season premiere of Grey's Anatomy is coming. Plus, there will be new episodes of The Bachelor debuting as well. The Alien and Predator franchises will also be streaming on Hulu soon.

When do the 2025 Oscars begin?

Those who want to watch the 2025 Oscars live from the Dolby Theatre can begin watching ABC's red carpet coverage at 6:30 pm EST on Sunday, March 2.

Conan O'Brien hosts the ceremony. This is the first time that O'Brien is hosting the ceremony. O'Brien is best known as a late-night talk show host. He retired from his Conan show in 2021.

Everything coming to Hulu in March 2025

Below is the full list of titles coming to Hulu in March 2025. Note: They are separated by day.

Saturday, March 1

Akeelah and the Bee

Alien

Alien 3

Alien: Resurrection

Alien vs. Predator

Alien: Covenant

Aliens

Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem

The Amateur

American Hustle En Español

American Hustle

The Angry Birds Movie

Anger Management

Big

Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance

Bohemian Rhapsody

Brooklyn

Couples Retreat

Crazy Heart

Dangerous Beaty

Firehouse Dog

Good Will Hunting

High Fidelity

Jojo Rabbit

L.A. Confidential

The Last King of Scotland

The Legend of Zorro

Life of Pi

Lincoln

My Cousin Vinny

The Other Guys

The Other Guys En Español

Pacific Rim: Uprising

Predator

Predator 2

Predators

The Predator

The Princess Bride

Prometheus

Pulp Fiction

Sideways

The Social Network

The Wrestler

Think Like a Man Too En Español

Think Like a Man Too

The Truman Show

3:10 to Yuma

True Grit

The Ugly Truth En Español

The Ugly Truth

Unbreakable

Wadjda

War Horse

Welcome to the Rileys

Whatever Works En Español

Whatever Works

Wild Target

Sunday, March 2

The Oscars (Special premiere)

Love Again

Love Again En Español

Monday, March 3

Sensory Overload

Tuesday, March 4

The Gutter

Thursday, March 6

Deli Boys (Season 1)

Friday, March 7

The Banger Sisters

Classified

Confessions of a Shopaholic

Hellboy: The Crooked Man

The Inner Portrait

Notes on a Scandal

Saturday, March 8

Babylon

Babylon En Español

Monday, March 10

American Idol (Season 8 premiere)

The $100,000 Pyramid (Season 8 premiere)

The Benefactor

Ca$h

Hesher

Tuesday, March 11

Last Take: Rust and the Story of Halyna (Documentary premiere)

New Life

Wednesday, March 12

Murai in Love (Season 1; dubbed)

Am I Being Unreasonable (Season 2)

The Conners (Seasons 1-5)

Thursday, March 13

Control Freak

After the First 48 (Season 9B)

America Godfathers: The Five Families (Season 1)

Brigham Young: Architect of Faith (Season 1)

Lifetime Presents Women Making History (Season 1)

Parents Gone Wild (Season 1)

Pawn Stars: Best Of (Season 5)

Sentenced to Life: Teen Killers (Season 1)

The First 48 (Season 26)

The Boston Strangler

The First 48: Critical Minutes

Monster Hunter

Stepmom from Hell

Friday, March 14

Bill Burr: Drop Dead Years (Special premiere)

Fight Club

Force of Nature: The Dry 2

The Last of the Mohicans

The Prestige

True Lies

Saturday, March 15

Premonition

Premonition En Español

The Roundup: No Way Out

The Roundup: Punishment

Monday, March 17

The Sabrina Soto Show (Season 1)

Anora

Tuesday, March 18

Carol

Exhibiting Forgiveness

Wednesday, March 19

Gannibal (Season 2)

Good American Family (Series premiere)

Hyper Knife (Series premiere; subbed and dubbed)

Tokyo Revengers (Season 2b; dubbed)

Magi (Seasons 1-2; dubbed)

Rega Crimson (Season 1; subbed and dubbed)

Thursday, March 20

O'Dessa

My Strange Arrest (Season 2)

Ol' Dirty Bastard: A Tale of Two Dirtys (Season 1)

The Proof Is Out There: Alien Edition (Season 1)

Rachael Ray in Tuscany (Season 1)

Trapped in the Rocky Mountains

Friday, March 21

The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy (Season 1; subbed and dubbed)

I've Somehow Gotten Stronger When I Improved My Farm-Related Skills (Season 1; subbed and dubbed)

Saturday, March 22

The Jesus Music

Sunday, March 23

The Machine

The Machine En Español

Monday, March 24

Wildflower

Tuesday, March 25

Big Boys (Season 3)

Dandelion

Wednesday, March 26

The Connors (Season 6)

Thursday, March 27

The Connors (Season 8 premiere)

Alone (Season 11)

Biography: WWE Legends (Season 4)

Find My Country House (Season 1)

Friday, March 28

Chosen Family

The Line

Monday, March 31

The Fable (Season 1; dubbed)

Alex Cross

Bachelorette

