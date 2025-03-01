Those hoping to catch all of the Best Picture nominees at the Oscars will be helped by Hulu in March 2025, who have a lot of Academy Awards content coming in March 2025 (Sign up for a free trial!).
The big highlight of the month is Sean Baker's Anora, which comes to Hulu on March 17. Additionally, the Oscars will be streaming live on ABC.
Additionally, the mid-season premiere of Grey's Anatomy is coming. Plus, there will be new episodes of The Bachelor debuting as well. The Alien and Predator franchises will also be streaming on Hulu soon.
When do the 2025 Oscars begin?
Those who want to watch the 2025 Oscars live from the Dolby Theatre can begin watching ABC's red carpet coverage at 6:30 pm EST on Sunday, March 2.
Conan O'Brien hosts the ceremony. This is the first time that O'Brien is hosting the ceremony. O'Brien is best known as a late-night talk show host. He retired from his Conan show in 2021.
Everything coming to Hulu in March 2025
Below is the full list of titles coming to Hulu in March 2025. Note: They are separated by day.
Saturday, March 1
- Akeelah and the Bee
- Alien
- Alien 3
- Alien: Resurrection
- Alien vs. Predator
- Alien: Covenant
- Aliens
- Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem
- The Amateur
- American Hustle En Español
- American Hustle
- The Angry Birds Movie
- Anger Management
- Big
- Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance
- Bohemian Rhapsody
- Brooklyn
- Couples Retreat
- Crazy Heart
- Dangerous Beaty
- Firehouse Dog
- Good Will Hunting
- High Fidelity
- Jojo Rabbit
- L.A. Confidential
- The Last King of Scotland
- The Legend of Zorro
- Life of Pi
- Lincoln
- My Cousin Vinny
- The Other Guys
- The Other Guys En Español
- Pacific Rim: Uprising
- Predator
- Predator 2
- Predators
- The Predator
- The Princess Bride
- Prometheus
- Pulp Fiction
- Sideways
- The Social Network
- The Wrestler
- Think Like a Man Too En Español
- Think Like a Man Too
- The Truman Show
- 3:10 to Yuma
- True Grit
- The Ugly Truth En Español
- The Ugly Truth
- Unbreakable
- Wadjda
- War Horse
- Welcome to the Rileys
- Whatever Works En Español
- Whatever Works
- Wild Target
Sunday, March 2
- The Oscars (Special premiere)
- Love Again
- Love Again En Español
Monday, March 3
- Sensory Overload
Tuesday, March 4
- The Gutter
Thursday, March 6
- Deli Boys (Season 1)
Friday, March 7
- The Banger Sisters
- Classified
- Confessions of a Shopaholic
- Hellboy: The Crooked Man
- The Inner Portrait
- Notes on a Scandal
Saturday, March 8
- Babylon
- Babylon En Español
Monday, March 10
- American Idol (Season 8 premiere)
- The $100,000 Pyramid (Season 8 premiere)
- The Benefactor
- Ca$h
- Hesher
Tuesday, March 11
- Last Take: Rust and the Story of Halyna (Documentary premiere)
- New Life
Wednesday, March 12
- Murai in Love (Season 1; dubbed)
- Am I Being Unreasonable (Season 2)
- The Conners (Seasons 1-5)
Thursday, March 13
- Control Freak
- After the First 48 (Season 9B)
- America Godfathers: The Five Families (Season 1)
- Brigham Young: Architect of Faith (Season 1)
- Lifetime Presents Women Making History (Season 1)
- Parents Gone Wild (Season 1)
- Pawn Stars: Best Of (Season 5)
- Sentenced to Life: Teen Killers (Season 1)
- The First 48 (Season 26)
- The Boston Strangler
- The First 48: Critical Minutes
- Monster Hunter
- Stepmom from Hell
Friday, March 14
- Bill Burr: Drop Dead Years (Special premiere)
- Fight Club
- Force of Nature: The Dry 2
- The Last of the Mohicans
- The Prestige
- True Lies
Saturday, March 15
- Premonition
- Premonition En Español
- The Roundup: No Way Out
- The Roundup: Punishment
Monday, March 17
- The Sabrina Soto Show (Season 1)
- Anora
Tuesday, March 18
- Carol
- Exhibiting Forgiveness
Wednesday, March 19
- Gannibal (Season 2)
- Good American Family (Series premiere)
- Hyper Knife (Series premiere; subbed and dubbed)
- Tokyo Revengers (Season 2b; dubbed)
- Magi (Seasons 1-2; dubbed)
- Rega Crimson (Season 1; subbed and dubbed)
Thursday, March 20
- O'Dessa
- My Strange Arrest (Season 2)
- Ol' Dirty Bastard: A Tale of Two Dirtys (Season 1)
- The Proof Is Out There: Alien Edition (Season 1)
- Rachael Ray in Tuscany (Season 1)
- Trapped in the Rocky Mountains
Friday, March 21
- The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy (Season 1; subbed and dubbed)
- I've Somehow Gotten Stronger When I Improved My Farm-Related Skills (Season 1; subbed and dubbed)
Saturday, March 22
- The Jesus Music
Sunday, March 23
- The Machine
- The Machine En Español
Monday, March 24
- Wildflower
Tuesday, March 25
- Big Boys (Season 3)
- Dandelion
Wednesday, March 26
- The Connors (Season 6)
Thursday, March 27
- The Connors (Season 8 premiere)
- Alone (Season 11)
- Biography: WWE Legends (Season 4)
- Find My Country House (Season 1)
Friday, March 28
- Chosen Family
- The Line
Monday, March 31
- The Fable (Season 1; dubbed)
- Alex Cross
- Bachelorette
