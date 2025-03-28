Netflix closes out March with two fresh originals and a final wave of new titles that offer plenty to binge. From emotional journeys to high-stakes matchmaking and fierce fashion in Rome, this weekend’s lineup is a mix of heart, humor, and style, per Popculture.

Romance in Rome, Secrets in Spain, and a Journey of Discovery

Survival of the Thickest returns for a second season, bringing back the bold and bubbly Mavis Beaumont (Michelle Buteau) as she trades the hustle of New York for the elegance of Rome. With her dreams of launching a plus-size fashion line in full swing, Mavis faces new romantic chaos, stylish drama, and unforgettable friendships. Season 2 dials up the glamor, the laughs, and the empowerment, positioning the show as a worthy successor to the romantic escapades once reserved for Emily in Paris.

Fans of period dramas will find intrigue and elegance in The Lady’s Companion, set in 1880s Madrid. Elena Bianda, a brilliant and disciplined young woman, has earned a reputation as the city’s top lady’s companion, guiding young women into respectable marriages with poise and precision. But her latest assignment at the Mencía household challenges everything she knows. With three very different sisters under her care, Elena must navigate love, expectations, and a rapidly changing society. The Spanish-language series promises rich storytelling and lush visuals.

If heartwarming coming-of-age stories are more your thing, The Life List delivers. When Alex Rose’s mother asks her to complete a childhood bucket list, it triggers a deeply personal journey. As she travels through emotional terrain filled with family revelations, new love, and unexpected twists, Alex learns more about herself than she ever imagined. The film weaves humor and heart into every step of her adventure.

Still Trending from March’s Earlier Hits

Don’t forget to check out the rest of March’s standout releases now streaming. Adolescence, a critically praised Netflix original series, has captured audiences with its raw portrayal of teenhood and identity. For those craving a cinematic escape, The Electric State stars Chris Pratt and Millie Bobby Brown in a gripping sci-fi odyssey that’s both action-packed and emotionally layered. Classic comedies like 50 First Dates, Wedding Crashers, and Friday also remain favorites, keeping viewers entertained with timeless laughs.

New on Netflix – Full List

Released Thursday, March 27

Gold & Greed: The Hunt for Fenn’s Treasure *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Survival of the Thickest: Season 2 *NETFLIX SERIES

Released Friday, March 28