Sometimes, movies flop, like Harrison Ford's Indiana Jones 5 (aka Dial of Destiny). It was his last adventure as the iconic hero, but it ultimately flew under the radar.

Talking to The Wall Street Journal, Ford seemed okay with what happened. He knows that he cannot control how people react to his movies. Ford blames himself for wanting to return to the role 15 years after Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

“S**t happens,” said Ford. “I was really the one who felt there was another story to tell. When [Indy] had suffered the consequences of the life that he had to live, I wanted one more chance to pick him up and shake the dust off his ass and stick him out there, bereft of some of his vigor, to see what happened.”

Ultimately, Indiana Jones 5 may not be the success Ford hoped for. Still, he remains “happy I made that movie” despite the final result.

Was Indiana Jones 5 a flop?

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny was released on June 30, 2023, which was 15 years after Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. It serves as the final installment in the franchise, ending Ford's tenure as Jones.

James Mangold (A Complete Unknown) took over as the director from Steven Spielberg, who directed the first four Indiana Jones movies. Mangold also co-wrote the script with Jez Butterworth, John-Henry Butterworth, and David Koepp.

It is set in 1969 when Jones reunites with his estranged goddaughter, Helena (Phoebe Waller-Bridge). They are trying to locate Archimedes' Dial before Dr. Jürgen Voller (Mads Mikkelsen), who is attempting to change the course of history with it.

Unfortunately, Indiana Jones 5 was a flop at the box office. It grossed just $383 million on a reported budget of over $300 million.

It was a disappointing result for Disney, who acquired the rights to Indiana Jones 5 when they acquired Lucasfilm. Kingdom of the Crystal Skull grossed $786 million worldwide on a $185 million budget in 2008.

Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones

Ever since the character was created by George Lucas, Ford has been synonymous with the Indiana Jones character. The first installment in the franchise, Raiders of the Lost Ark, was released in 1981. It was a big hit, spawning four sequels.

Temple of Doom, which is set before Raiders of the Lost Ark, was released on May 23, 1984. A third movie, Last Crusade, was released five years later on May 24, 1989.

It was nearly two decades before another movie was made. Kingdom of the Crystal Skull was released in May 2008 and brought Ford back along with Karen Allen, who played Marion Ravenwood in Raiders of the Lost Ark.

Indiana Jones is one of Ford's signature roles. Before the franchise started in 1981, he was known for playing Han Solo in the Star Wars series. He would return to that franchise in 2015's The Force Awakens.

His other notable roles include Blade Runner, Air Force One, 42, and Patriot Games. Ford has since starred in TV series such as Shrinking and 1923, a Yellowstone spin-off, in recent years. Soon, he will make his MCU debut in Captain America: Brave New World.