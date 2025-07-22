While there were more movies released between Iron Man and Avengers: Infinity War than there have been since Avengers: Endgame to The Fantastic Four: First Steps, it suddenly feels like the MCU is important again.

The stakes are high again, and like Captain Marvel before Endgame, it suddenly feels like we're getting an origin story to an important set of characters leading into Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars.

Pedro Pascal leads the group as Reed Richards, along with Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. As promised, director Matt Shakman delivers on the family camaraderie front, but this is a rare Marvel movie that undersells the superhero stuff.

Considering that First Steps is the first time Marvel fans have seen this version of the Fantastic Four in action, one would expect a heavy amount of butt kicking. Instead, the breezy script — which is credited to four writers: Josh Friedman, Eric Pearson, Jeff Kaplan, and Ian Springer — flies by to get to the third (Galactus-filled) act.

After Thunderbolts*, which was especially small-scale, First Steps toes the line of being epic without being careless, thanks to Shakman's sensibilities. Marvel's Fantastic Four is a return to the MCU's Infinity Saga vibe. Now, more of their movies should take note. One would assume Doomsday and Secret Wars will not be as graceful with the Russo Brothers in charge.

The script sacrifices a lot to appease fans' wishes to see Galactus. Several characters are underdeveloped, and certain plot points feel like a cheap means to an end.

Overall, The Fantastic Four: First Steps is Marvel's most unique movie in years (Shakman nailed it with Earth-828's '60s aesthetic), but it's too uneven to crown a “masterpiece” by their standards. Still, expect all of the “Marvel is back” quotes plastered onto trailers after opening weekend.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps review — what's it about?

By the time First Steps starts, the Fantastic Four have been Earth-828's saviors for years. They are basically the world's equivalent of The Beatles (as evidenced by the Ed Sullivan Show set homage on the Ted Gilbert Show).

Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal) and Sue Storm (Vanessa Kirby) are expecting their first baby, who would be named Franklin (Ada Scott).

Initially, this is great news. Johnny Storm (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) are thrilled to be uncles. However, Franklin's birth puts a target on Earth-828's back.

Earth is eventually confronted by the Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). She represents Galactus, a cosmic being who consumes the life of planets. Unfortunately, Earth-828 becomes Galatus's next target, and the Fantastic Four must save their planet.

Not an origin story

First Steps makes two superhero movies in a row (after Superman) that do not feature a traditional origin story. In the case of Superman, James Gunn took the Spider-Man: Homecoming approach to the story.

Meanwhile, First Steps fills in the blanks of Marvel's First Family before the events of the movie. It shows flashback TV footage of the team going to space, where they would end up getting powers. The grainy TV broadcast was a nice touch, considering this film takes place in the '60s.

While not having an origin story somewhat hindered Superman, it works well for the Fantastic Four. Perhaps that is partly because there are four members of the team, so it'd be hard to give each a proper amount of screen time.

Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby's performances

Not to sound like Dom Torretto, but First Steps is all about family. Most of the focus still goes to Reed and Sue, but Johnny and Ben have their moments.

Pascal can sometimes be uneven with his performances. He can go from being a charisma vacuum in Gladiator II to giving the most fun performance of his career in Freaky Tales.

His performance as Reed Richards is surprising. Pascal shows more emotion in this role than in Celine Song's Materialists. He does have the tendency to over-rely on his puppy dog face, but he bounces well off Kirby.

Over the last few years, Kirby has dipped her toe into blockbuster filmmaking. Her role in Hobbs & Shaw remains her most fun performance, and she was also in Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One.

This version of Sue Storm is different than past iterations. She is a mother, and Kirby plays the tender caretaker role well. There is an underdeveloped side plot with Sue — more on that in a moment — but First Steps sets up a lot to explore in future Fantastic Four movies.

Undeveloped characters

Moss-Bachrach similarly has an underdeveloped side plot. First Steps refers to his past life before the accident in space. Flashbacks are shown of Ben in human form before he became made of rock. He shares moments with Natasha Lyonne's character, who is criminally underused. Again, we just have to hope for other characters besides Reed to get attention.

Ironically, before Quinn plays a member of the Fab Four, he plays a part of Earth-828's Beatles. He also reunites with his Gladiator II co-star Pascal in the Fantastic Four movie.

Quinn remains the most interesting case. He and Kirby are supposed to be siblings. While First Steps isn't as annoying as Fountain of Youth, which miscast John Krasinski and Natalie Portman as siblings (and had to constantly remind you), it doesn't really nail their bond.

Sure, there are a few scenes where Kirby checks on her little on-screen brother, but Quinn feels miscast. And no, it's not just because of the goofy wig. They probably need to give him a more important role in the next one. Otherwise, their George Harrison will quickly begin to feel like Ringo Starr.

Painting in broad strokes

Not to keep making Superman comparisons, which would be lazy, First Steps also has important undertones. Sue Storm uses her position to become a politician who negotiates peace between New York City and the underground territory Subterranea, ruled by Harvey Elder (Paul Walter Hauser).

It doesn't appear that Shakman and the writers cared to explore Sue's political aspirations further. She's shown in UN meetings a couple of times, but it feels like a means to an end for a later plot point.

The most egregious miss on the writers' parts involves Sue using her political power to get the whole world in unison. The sentiment is nice, but it's one example of Fantastic Four: First Steps painting with broad strokes.

Like Superman, the Fantastic Four deal with public scrutiny, especially once Franklin is born. However, their mixed receptions are always unanimous; they're either beloved or loathed.

It feels lazy. Say what you want about Spider-Man: No Way Home, but Peter Parker is hated while still having supporters after Mysterio reveals his identity. Who would've thought No Way Home would ever be looked at as an example of complexity?

Marvel has historically been able to look at the complex relationship between superheroes and the public — after all, the Avengers were torn apart by the government. For as important as that is in First Steps, it's swept under the rug.

Should you watch The Fantastic Four: First Steps?

When it comes to Fantastic Four movies, First Steps may take the cake. The bar wasn't high, but Marvel plays it relatively safe for an introductory movie. It's not quite a home run, but maybe a double, thanks to its inclusion of Galactus (Ralph Ineson).

Michael Giacchino added to that with his grandiose score, and he is the MVP of the movie. Galactus's theme is haunting, while the Fantastic Four's theme is epic.

The positives are the set design and cast. Shakman and Co. lean heavily into the '60s aesthetic, making this the closest Marvel has come to a live-action Saturday morning cartoon. For once, a Marvel movie feels like it's set in a fresh setting (albeit in New York for the umpteenth time). The Baxter Building is such a drastic change from the Avengers Tower, and everything inside seems tactile.

First Steps also has a CGI problem, something all too familiar to the MCU. Less is more, and that's the approach they took with Galactus. In his first few scenes, the character looks scary due to his scale. However, at other times, he looks like those TikToks made for those with megalophobia.

And then the script tries squeezing too much into a 114-minute runtime. Marvel attempted to treat First Steps like the second or third movie in a trilogy.

Now, the Fantastic Four have to get ready for Doomsday. Hopefully, the Russo Brothers don't undo all of the goodwill Shakman creates with them in First Steps.

Grade: B-

The Fantastic Four: First Steps will be released on July 25.