Actor Jason Weaver recently hit a huge milestone in his career that also serves as a full-circle moment for a beloved character. Last week, Weaver was officially inducted as an honorary member of Kappa Kappa Psi National Honorary Band Fraternity. He shared the announcement on his social media accounts as he went to the national convention for the fraternity held in Lexington, Kentucky.

“I'm bringing in my birthday this year on a very high note this morning after officially crossing over as an honorary member of Kappa Kappa Psi National Honorary Band Fraternity,” he said in an Instagram caption on his page recapping his time at the national convention. “Respectfully, I just want to publicly express/share that it is TRULY an honor to be a member who will proudly represent on behalf of this prestigious fraternity. The honor and privilege of becoming an honorary member of @kappa.kappa.psi has actually been 25 YEARS in the making since playing the role of ‘Ernest' in the classic film “Drumline”, and I want to personally THANK my good friend Dr. Donald Lee of @scsusga1896 for making this all happen for me. I waited a long time to be able to honorably accept and celebrate this special moment in my life, BUT I must say that it was well worth the wait.”

As Weaver said in his caption, he played the role of “Ernest” in the 2002 HBCU-centric film Drumline. In the movie, Ernest often find himself being secretive and evasive about his plans, most famously in a scene in a restaurant with some of his fellow Atlanta A&T band members as he quickly ate a burger and fries before running off. At the end of the movie, it was revealed that Ernest was working to become a member of Kappa Kappa Psi, and Devon Miles and his crew found him at his probate ceremony.

Founded on November 27, 1919 at Oklahoma State University, Kappa Kappa Psi National Honorary Band Fraternity is an honorary fraternity for current and former university band members. Alongside Weaver, the fraternity boasts several notable members such as former President Bill Clinton, comedian and syndicated radio host Rickey Smiley, and legendary Singers Ray Charles and Lionel Richie.