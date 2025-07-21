The hottest pop culture story has been the affair scandal at Coldplay's recent concert, and WWE star Drew McIntyre capitalized on this with a meme for his SummerSlam foes, Jelly Roll and Randy Orton.

He took to social media to share a picture of Orton and Jelly Roll photoshopped into Coldplay's fancam. Orton is holding the country music singer from behind just as Andy Byron was holding Krisin Cabot.

Needless to say, the post went viral. McIntyre's post has accumulated nearly five million views since it was posted on X, formerly Twitter.

This caused Orton to respond with his own version of the meme. He and Jelly Roll are singing the Cardigans' “Lovefool” in his version of the meme. Their lips move with the words.

Coldplay caught an affair red-handed

During Coldplay's July 16, 2025, concert in Foxborough, Massachusetts, Chris Martin and the band accidentally exposed a cheating couple. Astronomer CEO Byron was shown on the jumbotron while embracing his Chief People Officer, Cabot.

When they were shown, Byron quickly ducked out of view. “Either they're having an affair or they're very shy,” Martin quipped as the moment unfolded.

It turns out that Byron is married to someone else. So, they were caught cheating in front of thousands of those in attendance at Coldplay's concert. Plus, the moment went viral online, with a bevy of memes spawning from it.

WWE star Drew McIntyre's SummerSlam match

It is nice to see the Superstars having fun before their showdown. Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul will face Randy Orton and Jelly Roll in a tag team match at the 2025 SummerSlam PLE.

McIntyre is one of WWE's top heels, and he is joining forces with Paul, another top bad guy. They are facing Orton, who is one of the company's most popular babyface stars.

Together, the trio will have to carry Jelly Roll in his in-ring debut. The Grammy-nominated singer has been training to make his wrestling debut. He will be getting in the ring with three legends of the business.

Previously, Jelly Roll made an appearance during an episode of Monday Night RAW. He also performed at the 2024 SummerSlam event. He would deliver a chokeslam to Austin Theory during a segment later in the night.