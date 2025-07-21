On Monday, July 21, 2025, rapper Tyler, The Creator dropped a music video for “Stop Playing with Me,” which features Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and Maverick Carter.

About 80 seconds into the music video, Carter and James are shown alongside Tyler, The Creator. Carter is wearing a dark blue shirt, while James is decked out in a denim jacket, a white T-shirt, and jeans. He is also wearing a bucket hat as he vibes to the song.

Their cameo was brief, but it was cool to see James and Carter make an appearance. Tyler, The Creator's latest album, Don't Tap the Glass, dropped on July 21, so expect more music videos soon.

LeBron James and Maverick Carter's relationship

James and Carter own the production company SpringHill Entertainment together. They founded the company in 2020, and their first project was Antoine Fuqua's HBO documentary, What's My Name: Muhammad Ali.

Since then, they have produced other movies, such as Space Jam: A New Legacy, Hustle, House Party, and Rez Ball. Additionally, they have produced TV series, including The Shop, The Playbook, and The Crossover.

Owning the company has helped James land Hollywood roles. He recently had his first starring role in Space Jam: A New Legacy in 2021. He also led the TV series The LeBrons.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) walks towards the team bench during a timeout against the Sacramento Kings in the fourth quarter at the Golden 1 Center.
Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

James and Carter's relationship dates back decades. They have been friends since their childhood, and that friendship has become a blossoming business relationship.

Now, James is gearing up for his 23rd season in the NBA. James is coming off a disappointing season with the Los Angeles Lakers.

While they went 50-32 in the regular season, they were eliminated in five games by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the playoffs. They are hoping for a better result in 2025 with James nearing the end of his career.

