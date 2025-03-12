The band lineup for Oasis' 2025 tour, including Liam and Noel Gallagher, has been revealed, and Liam has reacted to the leak.

NME reports Andy Bell, Gem Archer, Paul “Bonehead” Arthurs, and newcomer Joey Waronker would support the Gallaghers for the Oasis 2025 reunion tour.

Liam took to X, formerly Twitter, after the leak. He wanted to know who their “source” was, offering them an interview if they revealed who provided the Oasis tour leak.

“NME [,] tell me who your source pots are that keep giving you info about OASIS[,] and I’ll give you an exclusive interview about [the] up [and] coming OASIS tour you can have it all but how much do you want it LG x,” his post read.

Gallagher followed that up with another post, saying, “It’s not the lineup reveal I’m bothered about I’ll reveal that to you in a minute I’m more bothered about the line where it says a source close to the band and tour that really causes me a great deal of concern.”

He then posted the official lineup, which differed from NME's post. Gallagher revealed the returns of Tony McCarroll, who previously expressed his skepticism over coming back, and Alan White. Zak Starkey and Chris Shamrock will also be returning.

Oasis' 2025 tour

In 2025, Oasis will embark on their first tour since their 2009 split after Liam and Noel Gallagher made up and will tour together for the first time in over a decade.

Since the split, the Gallagher brothers were not shy about taking shots at each other. However, they repaired their relationship ahead of the tour.

The Oasis reunion tour was announced in August 2024, days before the 30th anniversary of the band's debut album, Definitely Maybe.

Initially, the tour was announced as a 14-show European journey. Since then, they have announced 27 more shows across North America, Australia, Asia, and South America.

The tour begins on July 4, 2025, in Cardiff, Wales. Oasis will then visit the Gallagher brothers' hometown of Manchester, England, for five shows before heading to London to perform at Wembley Stadium.

They will then go to Edinburgh, Scotland, and Dublin Ireland, before going to North America. Oasis will perform nine shows across North America before going back to London. They will perform a sixth and seventh show at Wembley Stadium.

After that, they will go to South Korea and Japan before visiting Australia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The tour is set to conclude on November 23, 2025, in São Paulo, Brazil.

What did Liam and Noel do after Oasis' split?

Following the Oasis split in 2009, Liam and Noel Gallagher embarked on separate journeys. Liam and the remaining Oasis members formed a new group, Beady Eye. The band released two studio albums before their dissolution in 2014.

Additionally, Liam has released three solo studio albums, including 2017's As You Were. In 2024, he also recorded an album with John Squire. Liam Gallagher & John Squire was released on March 1, 2024. It was preceded by two singles, “Just Another Rainbow” and “Mars to Liverpool.”

Noel formed the High Flying Birds in 2010. They have released four studio albums throughout their run, which have included hit songs like “If I Had a Gun.”