Fifteen years after their infamous breakup, Oasis’ Liam and Noel Gallagher announced a 14-date European 2025 reunion tour: Oasis Live ’25 However, there may be more to come later in the year.

On August 27, 2024, Oasis announced the upcoming reunion tour, which will occur from July 4 to August 17, 2025. The first show will take place in Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, and the last will take place in Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland.

“Oasis today end years of feverish speculation with the confirmation of a long-awaited run of UK and Ireland shows forming the domestic leg of their Oasis Live ’25 world tour,” the announcement began. “Oasis will hit Cardiff, Manchester, London, Edinburgh, and Dublin in the summer of 2025. Their only shows in Europe next year, this will be one of the biggest live moments and hottest tickets of the decade.”

Additionally, the announcement reveals that there will be more dates announced. “Plans are underway for Oasis Live ’25 to go to other continents outside of Europe later next year,” the announcement revealed.

The band released a statement on the tour. “The guns have fallen silent. The stars have aligned. The great wait is over. Come see. It will not be televised,” they said.

Tickets go on sale at 9 am (UK time) on Saturday, August 31, 2024. Registration for tickets is open.

Oasis 2025 reunion tour dates

Below are the 14 shows on Oasis’ upcoming 2025 reunion tour. More dates may be announced.

July 4-5: Principality Stadium (Cardiff, Wales)

July 11-12, 19-20: Heaton Park (Manchester, England)

July 25-26, August 2-3: Wembley Stadium (London: England)

August 8-9: Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (Edinburgh, Scotland)

August 16-17: Croke Park (Dublin, Ireland)

Why did Oasis break up?

The 2025 Oasis reunion tour is a surreal development for fans. They have been apart for 15 years, and brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher have had a public rivalry.

After canceling their show at V Festival in August 2009, the cracks began forming. A few weeks later, Oasis pulled out of the Rock en Seine Festival before Noel revealed he quit the band. Liam Gallagher and the remaining band members formed Beady Eye. They released two albums before breaking up in 2014.

The Oasis breakup is one of the most infamous in pop culture. After years of feuding, it appears the Gallagher brothers have finally put aside their differences. It remains to be seen if this is a one-off or if the band will continue to tour beyond 2025.

Oasis released their debut album in 1994, Definitely Maybe. The album featured hit songs like “Supersonic” and “Live Forever.” The following year, they released (What’s the Story) Morning Glory?

Their second album featured new drummer Alan White and more hit songs. “Don’t Look Back in Anger,” “Champagne Supernova,” and “Wonderwall” are all featured on the album.

Throughout the following years, Oasis released five more studio albums and embarked on several concert tours. They also opened for U2 on their PopMart Tour in 1997.

After the Oasis breakup, Liam Gallagher released three studio albums, one with John Squire. Noel formed the High Flying Birds, another band that has opened for U2 and has released four albums with them. Their most recent album, Council Skies, was released on June 2, 2023.