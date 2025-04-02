There are a lot of moving parts revolving around the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood sequel, which is not an April Fools' Day joke, as Brad Pitt may reunite with Leonardo DiCaprio for the follow-up to Quentin Tarantino's Oscar-winning 2019 movie.

Reports have been swirling since The Playlist reported that Fincher was going to helm a Once Upon a Time in Hollywood sequel. Tarantino, who directed the original movie, wrote the script after scrapping The Movie Critic, his initial final film.

Fincher, who Pitt has worked with previously making Seven, Fight Club, and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, will direct it. Netflix will distribute it, as Fincher has a first-look deal with the streaming service.

Initially, Pitt was the only confirmed star to be returning. Jeff Sneider of The InSneider added that DiCaprio is in talks to return as Rick Dalton in the sequel.

The Playlist said DiCaprio's return was “very doubtful. Sneider speculates his hesitation comes from the sequel centering around Pitt's character instead of his own. However, Margot Robbie, who played Sharon Tate, has reportedly said she is “available” if needed.

When Tarantino was set to make The Movie Critic, Pitt was reportedly in talks to play Cliff Booth, his Once Upon a Time in Hollywood character. However, Tarantino eventually dropped the project, and now Fincher will take over.

Things are moving fast on the project. The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood sequel may begin shooting this summer. That means fans could see it sooner than expected.

What is the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood sequel about?

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood sequel's plot details are being kept under wraps. However, if it is about Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt), it will likely follow up with him after he saved Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) at the end of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Perhaps after the events of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Cliff is looked at as a hero. Remember, he is a controversial figure, as he was accused of being responsible for his wife's death.

That is why he took on a job as Rick's stunt double and assistant. He can't land any other jobs, so he takes what he can get. Now, he may have revived his career.

Tarantino is not known for sequels, although Kill Bill was split into two parts. He is only allegedly going to direct one more feature film. However, he did write the script for the sequel.

When Tarantino made the 2019 movie, he negotiated a deal that allowed the copyright to revert to him after a certain amount of time. That may be why he is able to move the sequel from Sony, who distributed Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, to Netflix.