On February 25, 2025, Beatles member George Harrison would have celebrated his 82nd birthday, and his bandmate, Paul McCartney, celebrated him.

He took to Instagram to share a photo of him and Harrison in the studio. They are both singing into the same microphone, and they both appear to be in good spirits. This photo was likely taken during the later years of the Beatles' run, as Harrison is wearing a long beard.

“Time to celebrate my good mate George's birthday,” his caption read.

Olivia Harrison, George's second wife and remained so until his death in 2001, responded to the post. She commented, “Loove this,” with two red heart emojis.

It is nice to see McCartney still think about George Harrison long after his death on his birthday. They were in the Beatles for a decade together and remained friends after the Fab Four disbanded.

Paul McCartney still celebrates the Beatles' George Harrison

Since his death, McCartney has continued to celebrate Harrison during his concerts. Starting on the first show of his 2002 Driving World Tour in Oakland, California, McCartney began playing “Something.”

Beatles fans know “Something” as the second track from their Abbey Road album. It was released as a double A-side single with “Come Together” after the album was released on September 26, 1969.

McCartney plays a different arrangement than Beatles fans are used to. He begins the song by playing a ukulele given to him by Harrison. The full band comes in leading into the guitar solo — played by Rusty Anderson — and McCartney switches to an acoustic guitar.

To date, he has played it 475 times. It is tied as the 15th most played song in his live concerts, tied with “Here Today.” Similarly, McCartney plays “Here Today” as a tribute to his other late Beatles bandmate, John Lennon.

What is McCartney up to?

McCartney is coming off a busy stay in New York City. He played three sold-out shows at the Bowery Ballroom during the week of Valentine's Day. He then closed out SNL's 50th anniversary episode by performing his iconic Abbey Road medley of “Golden Slumbers,” “Carry That Weight,” and “The End.”

It is unclear what his next step is. McCartney recently wrapped his Got Back Tour, which started in April 2022. He performed his first string of shows in Europe since 2018's Freshen Up Tour. McCartney closed out the tour with two shows at the O2 Arena in London, England.

During the final show, McCartney brought the Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood out to perform “Get Back.” Additionally, his former Beatles bandmate, Ringo Starr, also joined him on stage for “Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band (Reprise)” and “Helter Skelter.”