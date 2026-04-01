Spring is here, and Paramount+ has new movies and TV shows that subscribers will surely want to catch in April 2026 (Sign up for a free trial!).

Of course, Paramount+ Premium subscribers will be able to watch The Masters on CBS. The tournament begins on Thursday, Apr. 9.

Additionally, several entries in the Terminator, Jackass, and Paranormal Activity series became available to stream on Wednesday, Apr. 1. Other hit movies, like Saving Private Ryan and The Social Network, came to Paramount+ on Apr. 1 as well.

Everything coming to Paramount+ in April 2026

Below is the full list of titles coming to Paramount+ in April 2026. Note: “**” indicates CBS titles available to stream via the live feed on Paramount+ for Premium subscribers and “*” indicates titles available to Paramount+ Premium subscribers.

Wednesday, Apr. 1

2 Days in the Valley

A.C.O.D.

Abandon

Addams Family Values

Adventureland

Airplane II: The Sequel

Airplane!

Allied

All The Queen's Men (Seasons 1-4)

An Inconvenient Truth

An Unfinished Life

Arctic Tale

Arrival

Asking for It

Assassin Club

Atlantic City

Average Joe (Season 2)

Bigger (Seasons 1 and 2)

Big Jake

Black Ink Cre Chicago (Seasons 1-7)

Black Snake Moan

Breach

Breakdown

Catch Me If You Can

Carl Weber's The Black Hamptons (Seasons 1 and 2)

Cheech & Chong's Last Movie*

Cheech & Chong's Still Smokin'

Clear and Present Danger

College Hill: Celebrity Edition (Seasons 1-3)

Cool World

Cujo

Cypher

Day of the Fight*

Deep Impact

Diarra From Detroit (Season 1)

Digman! (Season 2)

Drillbit Taylor

Extraordinary Measures

Fist of Fury

Forbidden City Cop

Frank Miller's Sin City: A Dame to Kill For*

Game Shakers (Seasons 1-3)

G.I. Joe: Retaliation

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Galaxy Quest

Gangs of New York

Happy, Texas

Hard Rain

He's Just Not That Into You

Heartburn

Hey Arnold! The Movie

Hondo

I Love You, Man

Incident at Oglala

Instant Mom (Seasons 1-3)

Into The Wild

It Takes Two

Jackass 2.5

Jackass 3

Jackass 3.5

Jackass Number Two

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa .5 Unrated

Jackass: The Movie

Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back

Jeff, Who Lives at Home

Life is Beautiful (La Vita E Bella)

Love & Hip-Hop (Seasons 1-10)

Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood (Seasons 1-6)

Million Dollar Baby

Mindhunters

Mirror Mirror

Mob Town

Molly's Game*

Monstrous*

Mosley

Nebraska

Night of the Sicario

No Code of Conduct

Once Upon a Time in the West

Outside Providence

Paranormal Activity

Paranormal Activity 2

Paranormal Activity 3

Paranormal Activity 4

Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension

Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones

Paycheck

Peanuts: Bon Voyage Charlie Brown (And Don't Come Back)

Peep World*

Primal Fear

Private Parts

Reindeer Games

Restoration

Rounders

Rush

Sarafina!

Saving Private Ryan

Seabiscuit

Shall We Dance?

Sherlock Gnomes

Shutter Island

Single Ladies (Seasons 1-3)

Small Soldiers

Smoke Signals

Soul Men*

Strange Wilderness

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

Terminator Genisys

Terminator: Dark Fate

Terms of Endearment

T.I. and Tiny: The Family Hustle (Seasons 2-6)

The Addams Family

The Adventures of Tintin

The Aviator

The Core

The English Patient

The Evening Star

The Hoax

The Legend of Bagger Vance

The Peacemaker

The Quiet American

The Social Network

The Soul Man (Seasons 1-5)

The Substance of Fire

The Truman Show

The United States of Leland

The Warrior

The Weather Man

The Woman in Black

The Wood

Things to Do in Denver When You're Dead

Top Five

Top Secret!

Total Recall

True Grit

Tyler Perry's Bruh (Seasons 1-4)

Universal Soldier

Urban Cowboy

V for Vengeance

View from the Top

Villain

Vindicta

Walking Out*

Wayne's World

Wayne's World 2

Yes, Madam!

Saturday, Apr. 4

Made for Mach (Episode 101)

Sunday, Apr. 5

Made for March (Episodes 102 and 103)

Tuesday, Apr. 7

Tyler Perry's Ruthless (Seasons 1-5)

Tyler Perry's Zatima (Season 2 and Season 4 Part 1)

Tyler Perry's Divorced Sistas (Season 1 Part 1)

Wednesday, Apr. 8

PAW Patrol Valiente: A Tracker Story

Thursday, Apr. 9

The Masters 2026**

Tuesday, Apr. 14

You Don't Know Where I'm From, Dawg

Wednesday, Apr. 15

First Wives Club (Season 3)

Lil Kev (Season 1)

The Loud House: European Adventure

The Michael Blackson Show (Season 1)

The Ms. Pat Show (Seasons 1-4)

Tyler Perry's The Oval (Seasons 5-7)

American Gangster: Trap Queens (Seasons 3 and 4)

Carl Weber's The Family Business (Seasons 4-6)

Haus of Vicious (Seasons 1 and 2)

Sacrifice (Season 1)

Saturday, Apr. 18

Made for March (Episode 104)

Monday, Apr. 20

Cheech & Chong's Last Movie*

Wednesday, Apr. 22

DORA: Magic Mermaid Adventures

Matlock** (Season 2 finale)

Tuesday, Apr. 28

My Killer Father: The Green Hollow Murders

Wednesday, Apr. 29

American Gangster (Season 1)

Angel (Season 1)

Carl Weber's The Family Business: New Orleans (Season 1)

Caught Up (Season 1)

House on Fire (Season 1)

The Last Cowboy (Season 6)

Legacy (Season 1)

Kenan & Kel (Seasons 3 and 4)

To catch all of the new titles coming to Paramount+ in March 2026, sign up for a free trial.