Spring is here, and Paramount+ has new movies and TV shows that subscribers will surely want to catch in April 2026 (Sign up for a free trial!).
Of course, Paramount+ Premium subscribers will be able to watch The Masters on CBS. The tournament begins on Thursday, Apr. 9.
Additionally, several entries in the Terminator, Jackass, and Paranormal Activity series became available to stream on Wednesday, Apr. 1. Other hit movies, like Saving Private Ryan and The Social Network, came to Paramount+ on Apr. 1 as well.
Everything coming to Paramount+ in April 2026
Below is the full list of titles coming to Paramount+ in April 2026. Note: “**” indicates CBS titles available to stream via the live feed on Paramount+ for Premium subscribers and “*” indicates titles available to Paramount+ Premium subscribers.
Wednesday, Apr. 1
- 2 Days in the Valley
- A.C.O.D.
- Abandon
- Addams Family Values
- Adventureland
- Airplane II: The Sequel
- Airplane!
- Allied
- All The Queen's Men (Seasons 1-4)
- An Inconvenient Truth
- An Unfinished Life
- Arctic Tale
- Arrival
- Asking for It
- Assassin Club
- Atlantic City
- Average Joe (Season 2)
- Bigger (Seasons 1 and 2)
- Big Jake
- Black Ink Cre Chicago (Seasons 1-7)
- Black Snake Moan
- Breach
- Breakdown
- Catch Me If You Can
- Carl Weber's The Black Hamptons (Seasons 1 and 2)
- Cheech & Chong's Last Movie*
- Cheech & Chong's Still Smokin'
- Clear and Present Danger
- College Hill: Celebrity Edition (Seasons 1-3)
- Cool World
- Cujo
- Cypher
- Day of the Fight*
- Deep Impact
- Diarra From Detroit (Season 1)
- Digman! (Season 2)
- Drillbit Taylor
- Extraordinary Measures
- Fist of Fury
- Forbidden City Cop
- Frank Miller's Sin City: A Dame to Kill For*
- Game Shakers (Seasons 1-3)
- G.I. Joe: Retaliation
- G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
- Galaxy Quest
- Gangs of New York
- Happy, Texas
- Hard Rain
- He's Just Not That Into You
- Heartburn
- Hey Arnold! The Movie
- Hondo
- I Love You, Man
- Incident at Oglala
- Instant Mom (Seasons 1-3)
- Into The Wild
- It Takes Two
- Jackass 2.5
- Jackass 3
- Jackass 3.5
- Jackass Number Two
- Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa
- Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa .5 Unrated
- Jackass: The Movie
- Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back
- Jeff, Who Lives at Home
- Life is Beautiful (La Vita E Bella)
- Love & Hip-Hop (Seasons 1-10)
- Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood (Seasons 1-6)
- Million Dollar Baby
- Mindhunters
- Mirror Mirror
- Mob Town
- Molly's Game*
- Monstrous*
- Mosley
- Nebraska
- Night of the Sicario
- No Code of Conduct
- Once Upon a Time in the West
- Outside Providence
- Paranormal Activity
- Paranormal Activity 2
- Paranormal Activity 3
- Paranormal Activity 4
- Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension
- Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones
- Paycheck
- Peanuts: Bon Voyage Charlie Brown (And Don't Come Back)
- Peep World*
- Primal Fear
- Private Parts
- Reindeer Games
- Restoration
- Rounders
- Rush
- Sarafina!
- Saving Private Ryan
- Seabiscuit
- Shall We Dance?
- Sherlock Gnomes
- Shutter Island
- Single Ladies (Seasons 1-3)
- Small Soldiers
- Smoke Signals
- Soul Men*
- Strange Wilderness
- Terminator 2: Judgment Day
- Terminator Genisys
- Terminator: Dark Fate
- Terms of Endearment
- T.I. and Tiny: The Family Hustle (Seasons 2-6)
- The Addams Family
- The Adventures of Tintin
- The Aviator
- The Core
- The English Patient
- The Evening Star
- The Hoax
- The Legend of Bagger Vance
- The Peacemaker
- The Quiet American
- The Social Network
- The Soul Man (Seasons 1-5)
- The Substance of Fire
- The Truman Show
- The United States of Leland
- The Warrior
- The Weather Man
- The Woman in Black
- The Wood
- Things to Do in Denver When You're Dead
- Top Five
- Top Secret!
- Total Recall
- True Grit
- Tyler Perry's Bruh (Seasons 1-4)
- Universal Soldier
- Urban Cowboy
- V for Vengeance
- View from the Top
- Villain
- Vindicta
- Walking Out*
- Wayne's World
- Wayne's World 2
- Yes, Madam!
Saturday, Apr. 4
- Made for Mach (Episode 101)
Sunday, Apr. 5
- Made for March (Episodes 102 and 103)
Tuesday, Apr. 7
- Tyler Perry's Ruthless (Seasons 1-5)
- Tyler Perry's Zatima (Season 2 and Season 4 Part 1)
- Tyler Perry's Divorced Sistas (Season 1 Part 1)
Wednesday, Apr. 8
- PAW Patrol Valiente: A Tracker Story
Thursday, Apr. 9
- The Masters 2026**
Tuesday, Apr. 14
- You Don't Know Where I'm From, Dawg
Wednesday, Apr. 15
- First Wives Club (Season 3)
- Lil Kev (Season 1)
- The Loud House: European Adventure
- The Michael Blackson Show (Season 1)
- The Ms. Pat Show (Seasons 1-4)
- Tyler Perry's The Oval (Seasons 5-7)
- American Gangster: Trap Queens (Seasons 3 and 4)
- Carl Weber's The Family Business (Seasons 4-6)
- Haus of Vicious (Seasons 1 and 2)
- Sacrifice (Season 1)
Saturday, Apr. 18
- Made for March (Episode 104)
Monday, Apr. 20
- Cheech & Chong's Last Movie*
Wednesday, Apr. 22
- DORA: Magic Mermaid Adventures
- Matlock** (Season 2 finale)
Tuesday, Apr. 28
- My Killer Father: The Green Hollow Murders
Wednesday, Apr. 29
- American Gangster (Season 1)
- Angel (Season 1)
- Carl Weber's The Family Business: New Orleans (Season 1)
- Caught Up (Season 1)
- House on Fire (Season 1)
- The Last Cowboy (Season 6)
- Legacy (Season 1)
- Kenan & Kel (Seasons 3 and 4)
To catch all of the new titles coming to Paramount+ in March 2026, sign up for a free trial.