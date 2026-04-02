A couple of days after Bruce Springsteen kicked off his 2026 tour in Minneapolis, Minnesota, President Donald Trump fired back at The Boss.

He took to Truth Social to slam the “very boring” Springsteen and his 2026 Land of Hope and Dreams American Tour, which is his most topical to date.

“Bad, and very boring singer, Bruce Springsteen, who looks like a dried up prune who has suffered greatly from the work of a really bad plastic surgeon, has long had a horrible and incurable case of Trump Derangement Syndrome, sometimes referred to as TDS,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “The guy is a total loser who spews hate against a President who won a Landslide Election, including the popular vote, all Seven Swing States, and 86% of the Counties across America.”

The president also praised himself in the post, claiming the United States was “dead” before he came in and made it the “hottest” country in the world.

Trump thinks people should “boycott his overpriced concerts.” He even claimed that they “suck” and advised fans to “save” their “hard earned money.”

Bruce Springsteen's 2026 tour began in Minneapolis

On Mar. 31, 2026, Springsteen and the E Street Band began their Land of Hope and Dreams American Tour. Springsteen hasn't been quiet about what he's trying to accomplish with the tour.

He told the Minnesota Star Tribune that the tour was going to be “political and very topical about what's going on in the country.” Even in the original announcement, The Boss called out Trump, even though he is not mentioned by name.

Despite Trump's criticisms, Springsteen will continue. There are 19 more dates planned for the tour. It will conclude in Washington, D.C., at Nationals Park on May 27. The next show takes place on Apr. 3, 2026, in Portland, Oregon.