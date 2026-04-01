As spring approaches, Hulu has new movies and TV shows coming to the streaming service in April 2026 (Sign up for a free trial!).
The first highlight is the Malcolm in the Middle revival, Life's Still Unfair, which is premiering on Apr. 10. Frankie Muniz, Bryan Cranston, and Jane Kaczmarek reprise their roles from the OG series.
Additionally, those looking forward to The Devil Wears Prada 2 will be able to refresh themselves on the original 2006 movie. It became available to stream on Hulu starting on Apr. 1.
Everything coming to Hulu in April 2026
Below is the full list of new titles coming to Hulu in April 2026. Note: they are separated by day.
Wednesday, Apr. 1
- Dear Killer Nannies (Season 1)
- Atomic (Season 1)
- Fire Force (Season 3 Pt. 2; dubbed)
- Jack & Bobby (Season 1)
- Matthew Beem Creator Essentials (Season 1)
- Topper Guild Creator Essentials (Season 1)
- That's Amazing Creator Essentials (Season 1)
- Secrets of the Bees
- The Beekeeper
- Big Daddy
- Big Daddy (En Español)
- The Croods
- The Croods (En Español)
- The Day After Tomorrow
- 50 First Dates
- 50 First Dates (En Español)
- Date Night
- The Devil Wears Prada
- Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
- The Heat
- In Time
- Micki & Maude
- Micki & Maude (En Español)
- My Life
- My Life (En Español)
- Napoleon Dynamite
- Neighbors
- Night at the Museum
- Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian
- Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb
- Not Another Teen Movie
- Not Another Teen Movie (En Español)
- Pacific Rim: Uprising
- Pacific Rim: Uprising (En Español)
- Pretendiendo
- Romy and Michele's High School Reunion
- Shark Tale
- Shark Tale (En Español)
- Shrek
- Shrek (En Español)
- Shrek 2
- Shrek 2 (En Español)
- Shrek the Third
- Shrek the Third (En Español)
- Shrek Forever After
- Shrek Forever After (En Español)
- The Sitter
- Sobriedad me Estas Matando
- Toni Erdmann
- Toni Erdmann (En Español)
- 21 Jump Street
- 21 Jump Street (En Español)
- 22 Jump Street
- 22 Jump Street (En Español)
- A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas
Friday, Apr. 3
- Pizza Movie
Saturday, Apr. 4
- Primitive War
Sunday, Apr. 5
- The Boogeyman
Sunday, Apr. 6
- Sirat
Tuesday, Apr. 7
- Bad Boys: Ride or Die
- Bad Boys: Ride or Die (En Español)
Wednesday, Apr. 8
- The Testaments (3-episode series premiere)
Thursday, Apr. 9
- Married at First Sight (Season 7)
- Secrets of Celebrity Sex Tapes (Season 1)
- WWE LFG (Season 2)
- The Floor (Season 5 premiere)
- Pets on a Train
Friday, Apr. 10
- Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair (Season 1)
- Perfect Crown (Series premiere)
- Finnick
Monday, Apr. 13
- Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero (Subbed and dubbed)
Monday, Apr. 14
- #SKYKING
- The 1% Club (Season 2 premiere)
- The Quiz with Balls (Season 3 premiere)
- The Hunger Games
- The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
- The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1
- The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2
- The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
Tuesday, Apr. 14
- Blippi Wonders (Seasons 2 and 3)
Thursday, Apr. 16
- Court Cam (Season 8)
- MasterChef (Season 16 premiere)
- My Strange Arrest (Season 3)
- Forged in Fire (Season 10)
- Last Christmas
- Last Christmas (En Español)
Friday, Apr. 17
- Innate (Season 1; subbed and dubbed)
- Shelby Oaks
Wednesday, Apr. 22
- Farmer Wants a Wife (Season 4 premiere)
Thursday, Apr. 23
- Live PD: Police Patrol (Season 8)
Friday, Apr. 24
- Nikki Glaser: Good Girl
- No Other Choice
Saturday, Apr. 25
- Good Boy
Sunday, Apr. 26
- Daddio
- Daddio (En Español)
Wednesday, Apr. 29
- Silent Night
Thursday, Apr. 30
- Family Lockup (Season 1)
- The First 48 (Season 28)
- The UnXplained (Season 7)
- Harold and the Purple Crayon
- Harold and the Purple Crayon (En Español)
- A Haunting in Venice
- Monster in the Family: The Stacey Kananen Story
- Surviving My Father: The Rachel Jeffs Story
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