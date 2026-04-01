As spring approaches, Hulu has new movies and TV shows coming to the streaming service in April 2026 (Sign up for a free trial!).

The first highlight is the Malcolm in the Middle revival, Life's Still Unfair, which is premiering on Apr. 10. Frankie Muniz, Bryan Cranston, and Jane Kaczmarek reprise their roles from the OG series.

Additionally, those looking forward to The Devil Wears Prada 2 will be able to refresh themselves on the original 2006 movie. It became available to stream on Hulu starting on Apr. 1.

Everything coming to Hulu in April 2026

Below is the full list of new titles coming to Hulu in April 2026. Note: they are separated by day.

Wednesday, Apr. 1

Dear Killer Nannies (Season 1)

Atomic (Season 1)

Fire Force (Season 3 Pt. 2; dubbed)

Jack & Bobby (Season 1)

Matthew Beem Creator Essentials (Season 1)

Topper Guild Creator Essentials (Season 1)

That's Amazing Creator Essentials (Season 1)

Secrets of the Bees

The Beekeeper

Big Daddy

Big Daddy (En Español)

The Croods

The Croods (En Español)

The Day After Tomorrow

50 First Dates

50 First Dates (En Español)

Date Night

The Devil Wears Prada

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay

The Heat

In Time

Micki & Maude

Micki & Maude (En Español)

My Life

My Life (En Español)

Napoleon Dynamite

Neighbors

Night at the Museum

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian

Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb

Not Another Teen Movie

Not Another Teen Movie (En Español)

Pacific Rim: Uprising

Pacific Rim: Uprising (En Español)

Pretendiendo

Romy and Michele's High School Reunion

Shark Tale

Shark Tale (En Español)

Shrek

Shrek (En Español)

Shrek 2

Shrek 2 (En Español)

Shrek the Third

Shrek the Third (En Español)

Shrek Forever After

Shrek Forever After (En Español)

The Sitter

Sobriedad me Estas Matando

Toni Erdmann

Toni Erdmann (En Español)

21 Jump Street

21 Jump Street (En Español)

22 Jump Street

22 Jump Street (En Español)

A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas

Friday, Apr. 3

Pizza Movie

Saturday, Apr. 4

Primitive War

Sunday, Apr. 5

The Boogeyman

Sunday, Apr. 6

Sirat

Tuesday, Apr. 7

Bad Boys: Ride or Die

Bad Boys: Ride or Die (En Español)

Wednesday, Apr. 8

The Testaments (3-episode series premiere)

Thursday, Apr. 9

Married at First Sight (Season 7)

Secrets of Celebrity Sex Tapes (Season 1)

WWE LFG (Season 2)

The Floor (Season 5 premiere)

Pets on a Train

Friday, Apr. 10

Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair (Season 1)

Perfect Crown (Series premiere)

Finnick

Monday, Apr. 13

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero (Subbed and dubbed)

Monday, Apr. 14

#SKYKING

The 1% Club (Season 2 premiere)

The Quiz with Balls (Season 3 premiere)

The Hunger Games

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

Tuesday, Apr. 14

Blippi Wonders (Seasons 2 and 3)

Thursday, Apr. 16

Court Cam (Season 8)

MasterChef (Season 16 premiere)

My Strange Arrest (Season 3)

Forged in Fire (Season 10)

Last Christmas

Last Christmas (En Español)

Friday, Apr. 17

Innate (Season 1; subbed and dubbed)

Shelby Oaks

Wednesday, Apr. 22

Farmer Wants a Wife (Season 4 premiere)

Thursday, Apr. 23

Live PD: Police Patrol (Season 8)

Friday, Apr. 24

Nikki Glaser: Good Girl

No Other Choice

Saturday, Apr. 25

Good Boy

Sunday, Apr. 26

Daddio

Daddio (En Español)

Wednesday, Apr. 29

Silent Night

Thursday, Apr. 30

Family Lockup (Season 1)

The First 48 (Season 28)

The UnXplained (Season 7)

Harold and the Purple Crayon

Harold and the Purple Crayon (En Español)

A Haunting in Venice

Monster in the Family: The Stacey Kananen Story

Surviving My Father: The Rachel Jeffs Story

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