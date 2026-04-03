Just months after retiring from WWE in-ring action after a loss against Gunther, John Cena is now set to return to the promotion, but in a brand new role. In a digital video posted on John Cena's social media handle, Cena opened up about his upcoming comeback as the host for WrestleMania 42.

WWE WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Apr. 18-19, 2026. While not appearing as a performer, Cena will be coming back this time as a host for the promotion's biggest annual show.

WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select reported on Thursday, Apr. 2, 2026, that while there were no plans for Cena to host WrestleMania at the time of his retirement, he was informed about the plans in Feb. 2026, where he agreed to appear on the PLE. As per the reports, WWE made the decision to bring Cena as WrestleMania 42's host in an effort to increase ticket sales for the PLE. The report further addresses Cena's new long-term deal with WWE, which does not include him performing any in-ring duties.

“The Leader of Cenation” is in Los Angeles, shooting a comedy film called One Attempt Remaining. The movie, with a cast including Kate McKinnon, Jennifer Garner, and Amy Carrero, is directed by Kay Cannon.

A few days ago, Cena opened up about his role as WWE WrestleMania 42's host on social media. “Ah, retired, life in the sun. I’m kidding, check out the backdrop. I’m shooting a movie for Netflix called ‘One Attempt Remaining’ which you can see when it comes out,” Cena said. “I’m also on the road. Which is ironic because there’s a road to WrestleMania going on, and Hollywood is really close to Vegas. Rumor around this town is WrestleMania needs a host. Well, I’m already on that road, so I will see you at WrestleMania.”