Just months after his dominating win over Jake Paul in Florida and suffering a personal tragedy in Nigeria, British boxer Anthony Joshua was recently back in training as his in-ring boxing return looms closer. Joshua successfully overcame his challenges and now frequently shares his training videos online.

Joshua's training schedule continues on social media amidst ongoing rumors of a potential boxing match with Tyson Fury later this year. Recovering from his accident, Joshua, 36, has been training hard with boxing veteran Oleksandr Usyk in Ukraine.

Joshua began working with Team Usyk ahead of his Miami fight with Jake Paul in Dec. 2025. Joshua is currently training in Kyiv under the supervision of Usyk's coaches, and appears to be in excellent physical condition.

With a few weeks left before boxing legend Tyson Fury's match, Fury shared a video on Instagram, where he could be seen training with his friend, Joseph Parker. In the video shared online, Fury presented his verdict on Joshua and his old rival Usyk's training routine.

“You got [Oleksandr] Usyk and [Anthony] Joshua teaming up. Two f****** sausages, fruits, with their masks on, training,” Fury said. “And you got me and my boy [Joseph Parker] here. The two best drinkers, the two best partiers in the game. Ain't no better than us. Ol' Pablo J, Pablo J, and Tyson Montana. Let's go! Git up!”

Despite a rough patch and consecutive losses, Fury had retired from boxing a few years ago. However, years after his retirement and much against his father's wishes, Fury is now set to make his comeback against Arslanbek Makhmudov in a heavyweight clash on Apr. 11, 2026. While Fury's opponent is confirmed, there are currently no confirmed updates on Joshua's future.