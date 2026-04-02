The final card for WWE WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas is taking shape, and fans have a good idea of what chief content officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque has in store.

During the Wrestling Observer Radio (via ITR Wrestling), Dave Meltzer revealed that WWE may add Iyo Sky vs. Asuka to the card. While it's not fully locked in — he called it “probable” — he said that WWE wants seven matches per night, meaning 14 total matches would be booked.

So far, 12 matches have been confirmed. If Sky vs. Asuka gets booked, that leaves one more open slot if WWE really wants 14 matches across the two nights.

Perhaps the Usos (Jey and Jimmy) will take up that spot. They just lost the World Tag Team Championship to The Vision's Logan Paul and Austin Theory. LA Knight is also involved in the feud. A six-man tag team match could be a way to get all of these big names on the ecard.

The full WWE WrestleMania 42 card

Below is the full list of matches announced for the WrestleMania 42 card. The night that they will take place has not yet been confirmed.