After losing to the Houston Rockets to mark their third loss in a row, the New York Knicks may need to “regroup,” at least according to one of the team's most loyal fans, Ben Stiller.

Obviously, Stiller was disappointed with the latest loss. The Knicks lost to the Rockets by 17 points on Tuesday, Mar. 31. That means they have lost three in a row, all by over 10 points, and no, that's not an April Fools' joke.

Stiller isn't ready to give up on the team, but they may need to get their heads together. He took to X, formerly Twitter, after the game to give his suggestion: “Not one player. This team needs to regroup,” he wrote.

Not everyone agreed with Stiller. One fan is worried that guard Jalen Brunson has “lost his spark” and is now “officially overrated.”

Meanwhile, another fan claimed Brunson and Josh Hart “just can't play together anymore,” pointing out their +/- stats. The fan explained, “Neither plays defense and Hart doesn't mesh with the starting 5.”

The Knicks' 3-game losing streak

The Knicks' 17-point loss is the worst of their current skid. They lost their last two games to the Charlotte Hornets and Oklahoma City Thunder by 11 points.

They won't have much time to rest after their latest loss. The Knicks will play the Memphis Grizzlies on Apr. 1 to conclude this road trip. They have played four games on the road in a row.

Their next home game is on Friday, Apr. 3, against the Chicago Bulls. They then have a game in Atlanta against the Hawks before ending the year with three games at Madison Square Garden against the Boston Celtics, Toronto Raptors, and Hornets.

Karl-Anthony Towns led the Knicks with 22 points in their last loss. Brunson did not play well, only scoring 12 points in 37 minutes. He did have eight assists, though.