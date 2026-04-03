Earlier this year at the Elimination Chamber 2026, Danhausen made his successful WWE debut following a stint in AEW. Danhausen quickly became one of the most talked-about Superstars on the roster with regular television time.

Seen regularly on television, engaging in storylines, he recently received loads of praise from American television host Conan O'Brien. Speaking on a special edition of Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend podcast, O'Brien reflected on his past conversation with Danhausen as well as gloated on his newfound success.

“Five years ago this month, we did our very first fan episode. I really love these segments and the very first one featured a fan of mine named Danhausen. Now, Danhausen is a wrestler, and he explained to me when we did this very first fan episode that he had loosely based his character, his wrestling character, on me if I was an interdimensional demon, which seems redundant to me,” O'Brien said.

“Danhausen and I had a great conversation. We talked about comedy, performance, the love of entertaining people. And what struck me, and still I remember this to this day, Danhausen told me that he had been grinding away for the past eight years, driving 12 hours every weekend, just be able to get up in front of people and wrestle,” he continued.

“And this is a guy who just applied an incredible work ethic to his passion, and I was so impressed with this fellow. Now it's five years later and I am thrilled to report that Danhausen has recently made his WWE debut to rave reviews.

“And this is proof again that if you can marry hard work to your passion, you can go places. So on behalf of myself and all of us here at Team Coco, massive congratulations and mad respect to Danhausen. And I'm so proud of you. Happy for you,” O'Brien finished.

Danhausen remained a part of the AEW roster from 2022 until 2026 while also making regular independent appearances. He left All Elite Wrestling in 2026 to begin his WWE career.