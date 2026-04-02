Just days after rocking the Fonda Theatre for two shows, iconic singer-songwriter Paul McCartney performed a full set at Apple's 50th anniversary celebration, and CEO Tim Cook was over the moon.

Cook took to X, formerly Twitter, to thank McCartney for his performance. He discussed McCartney's impact on the company since its origins a half-century ago.

“So thrilled to celebrate [Apple50] with [Paul McCartney]! His music has inspired us from the beginning, so this is a full circle moment to close out our celebrations. Thank you, Paul, for proving that when you think different, you have the power to change the world.”

So thrilled to celebrate #Apple50 with @paulmccartney! His music has inspired us from the beginning, so this is a full circle moment to close out our celebrations. Thank you, Paul, for proving that when you think different, you have the power to change the world. pic.twitter.com/Gf2tn6j2aO — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 1, 2026

McCartney played a full 25-song set for Apple's 50th anniversary. The show included hits from The Beatles, Wings, and his solo career.

Paul McCartney's full setlist from the Apple 50th anniversary show

Below is McCartney's full setlist from his show during the celebration of Apple's 50th anniversary at Apple Campus in Cupertino, California, on Mar. 31, 2026.

He opened the show similarly to how he would open shows on his 2025 leg of the Got Back Tour. The Beatles' “Help!” opened the show before he performed “Coming Up” and “Got to Get You Into My Life.”

Other staples of his live set, like “Maybe I'm Amazed,” “Band on the Run,” “Let It Be,” and “Hey Jude,” were also performed. The biggest deep cut was “Every Night,” which is from his first solo album, McCartney. He last performed it during a proper concert at The Pinnacle in Nashville, Tennessee, on Nov. 6, 2025.

“Help!”

“Coming Up”

“Got to Get You Into My Life”

“Let Me Roll It”

“Getting Better”

“Let ‘Em In”

“My Valentine”

“Nineteen Hundred and Eighty-Five”

“Maybe I'm Amazed”

“I've Just Seen a Face”

“Every Night”

“Love Me Do”

“Blackbird”

“Now and Then”

“Lady Madonna”

“Something”

“Band on the Run”

“Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da”

“Get Back”

“Let It Be”

“Live and Let Die”

“Hey Jude”

Encore