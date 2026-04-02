With just months left for Ronda Rousey's big MMA comeback against Gina Carano, UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion Kayla Harrison recently aimed shots at Rousey and called her out for hyping her match against Carano.

With her match coming up, Rousey has regularly been taking shots at UFC with her rant on the company's low salary, as well as calling her fight against Carano a “dream fight and a superfight.” However, Harrison did not take the comments lightly and bashed out at Rousey.

Speaking on the Death Row MMA podcast with Jorge Masvidal, Harrison addressed her claims. “I don't think we should talk about this because I don't think I have anything nice to say. “He (Duncan) doesn't know what's going on because she's so f*cking irrelevant. She said this is the best female fight of all time. … How old is Gina, though? She hasn't fought in 17 years. Like, shut up.”

However, Harrison did not just stop there and also brought up Rousey's past judo achievements and called that a lie.

“I saw something the other day—ugh, do I do it? Yeah, I’m going to do it—Ronda was talking about back in the day,” Harrison said. “So in judo, we have this thing called Ippon Dori. You’re out in the middle and it’s live gos, so if you throw, whoever wins stays. Say you and I are going, it’s like king of the hill, last man standing. So there’s no time limit. We could have a 30-second go or 30 minutes.

“Oh my God, bro, do not get me started. Do not call her that. I don’t think we should talk about this because I don’t think I have anything nice to say. So she’s online telling this story about how, ‘Yeah, I had a lot of pride so I’d be out there for an hour with these girls and then finally a 90-kilo guy would take pity on me and come out and throw me.’ Dude, that is literally a blatant f****ng lie.”

UFC Hall of Famer Rousey (12-2) will take on Gina Carano (7-1) and headline Jake Paul's MVP (Most Valuable Promotions) debut MMA event on Netflix. The event is scheduled for May. 16, 2026 at Intuit Dome in Inglewood.