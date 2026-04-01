Fans of Russell Crowe won't want to miss ClutchPoints' free early-access screening of Lionsgate's new MMA movie, Beast, starring Daniel MacPherson.

ClutchPoints is hosting this exclusive screening of Beast at AMC Century City in Los Angeles, California, on Thursday, April 2, 2026. RSVPs are open, and your ticket can be confirmed on Partiful.

This screening is happening over a week before the movie officially comes out. Beast is going to be released on Friday, April 10, 2026, in the United States. Tyler Atkins directed Beast. Crowe co-wrote the script with David Frigerio, who also produced the project.

The synopsis of the movie reads: “After years away from the cage, a once-feared MMA champion is pulled back in for the fight of his life when his younger brother is put in danger. Reuniting with the trainer who once made him a legend, he commits to one final showdown against the reigning title-holder — a brutal fighter determined to dismantle the ex-champ’s legacy in front of the world. Pushed to his breaking point, the contender’s stakes are simple: win, or lose everything he’s built.”

In addition to Gladiator star Crowe and McPherson, Beast stars Mojean Aria, Kelly Gale, and Luke Hemsworth, the older brother of Chris and Liam Hemsworth.

The full details of ClutchPoints' Beast screening

Below is everything you need to know about the upcoming screening. Note: Admission is first-come, first-served. Early arrival is strongly encouraged.

Movie: Beast

Time: 7:30 pm

Location: AMC Century City 15 (10250 Santa Monica Blvd, Theater #7, Unit 2000, Los Angeles, CA)

How to RSVP: RIGHT HERE

Beast will be released in theaters on April 10.