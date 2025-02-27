It looks like the upcoming Shrek 5 movie will star Spider-Man: No Way Home lead Zendaya.

The Hollywood Reporter reports Zendaya is in talks to star in the Shrek 5 movie alongside Mike Myers, Cameron Diaz, and Eddie Murphy. She will voice Shrek and Fiona's daughter.

This would be the latest franchise Zendaya has joined. She is also a part of the MCU's Spider-Man series, playing her real-life boyfriend Tom Holland's love interest, MJ, and the Dune franchise.

She will have a busy next couple of years, as she will be filming Dune: Messiah, the fourth Spider-Man movie, and Euphoria Season 3. Hopefully, she gets a well-deserved break after all of it.

As The Hollywood Reporter notes, starring in Shrek 5 expands her portfolio. She will hopefully bring her popularity to the new movie, bringing more eyeballs to theaters.

When does Shrek 5 come out?

Currently, Shrek 5 is slated for a December 23, 2026, release date from Universal and DreamWorks Animation. It will be the first time in over 15 years since a Shrek movie hit theaters.

The last installment, Shrek Forever After, was released in 2010. It was a box office hit, grossing over $750 million worldwide, but the franchise seemingly ended with it.

Since the last movie, two spin-offs have been made. Puss in Boots, voiced by Antonio Banderas, received two solo movies. The first came out in 2011 before a sequel, The Last Wish, was released in 2022.

Now, 16 years later, Mike Myers, Cameron Diaz, and Eddie Murphy are back for a fifth adventure. Walt Dohrn and Conrad Vernon will direct it, with Michael McCullers writing the script.

Zendaya's growing stardom

Zendaya is one of the biggest stars in Hollywood, and any franchise would want her like Shrek. She started her career by starring in the Disney Channel sitcom Shake It Out. While starring in the show, she also launched her music career.

In 2013, she released her self-titled debut album. The album features the lead single, “Replay,” which was released in July 2013. She then went on to lead another Disney Channel series, K.C. Undercover.

She led three seasons of the show and was also a producer of it. Zendaya would leave Disney Channel behind following K.C. Undercover concluding.

Her big-screen career started with Spider-Man: Homecoming. She starred in the Tom Holland-led movie as Michelle, who would later go as MJ. Later in the year, she had her breakthrough in The Greatest Showman.

From there, she reprised her role in the sequel to Homecoming, Far from Home, and starred in Malcolm & Marie, Space Jam: A New Legacy, and Dune.

She also reprised her role as MJ in the third Spider-Man movie, No Way Home, in 2021. It grossed over $1.9 billion worldwide at the box office.

Since then, she has starred in other box office hits like Dune: Part Two, which made over $700 million during its theatrical run. Zendaya also starred and produced Challengers in 2024.

Coming up, she will once again return in the fourth Spider-Man movie. She will also star with Holland in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, which also stars Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong'o, Robert Pattinson, and Charlize Theron.